अस्पताल में अलर्ट पर रहेंगे चिकित्सक:दीपावली की खुशियां बढ़ें, स्वास्थ्य विभाग तैयार रखेगा अपना प्रबंधों का सुरक्षा कवच

रोहतक38 मिनट पहले
हर साल दीवाली पर्व पर पटाखे जलाने के दौरान बरती जाने वाली लापरवाही से झुलसकर औसतन 20 से 25 मरीज पीजीआई के इमरजेंसी विभाग में आते हैं। कमोबेश इतने ही लोग सिविल अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी में इलाज कराने को आते हैं। पिछले वर्षों के आंकड़ों को देखते हुए पीजीआई के इमरजेंसी विभाग के प्रभारी डॉ. संदीप कुमार और सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अनिल बिरला के निर्देश पर सिविल अस्पताल के एसएमओ डॉ. रमेश चंद्र ने आंख, नाक-कान-गला और बर्न एंड प्लास्टिक सर्जरी विभाग के रोग विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सकों को अलर्ट करने के साथ ही बेड रिजर्व कर दिए गए हैं।

हालांकि इस बार प्रशासन की ओर से जिले में पटाखा बिक्री व उनके चलाने पर बैन लगाया गया है। बावजूद इसके लोगों में जागरूकता की कमी व आगामी तैयारियों के मद्देनजर स्वास्थ्य विभाग अपने सभी प्रबंध मुकम्मल रखने की रणनीति को अमलीजामा पहना चुका है। इस बार पीजीआई व सिविल अस्पताल में इमरजेंसी सेवा के लिए रिजर्व बेडों की संख्या को बढ़ाकर रखा जाएगा। चिकित्सकों को भी ऑन कॉल उपलब्ध रहने के लिए आदेश जारी किए गए हैं।

पीजीआई-सिविल अस्पताल की अपील- लोग नियमों को मान पटाखों से दूर रहें

पीजीआईएमएस के इमरजेंसी विभाग के प्रभारी डॉ. संदीप ने बताया कि शनिवार को उत्साहपूर्ण माहौल में दीवाली पर्व मनाया जाएगा। लोगों से अपील की है कि वो पटाखे जलाकर वायु प्रदूषण बढ़ाने में सहभागी न बनें। यदि कोई पटाखे जलाने या अन्य किसी वजह से आग से झुलसकर इमरजेंसी में इलाज कराने को आएगा तो उसे ऑन ड्यूटी मौजूद आई, ईएनटी, बर्न एंड प्लास्टिक रोग के एक्सपर्ट चिकित्सक फौरन उपचार उपलब्ध कराएंगे। सिविल अस्पताल के एसएमओ डॉ. रमेश चंद्र ने बताया कि अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी में आई, ईएनटी व स्किन रोग विशेषज्ञ को ऑन कॉल ड्यूटी पर मौजूद होने के लिए कहा गया है। उन्होंने लोगों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि वो बाजारों व अन्य व्यस्ततम एरिया में जाने से बचें ताकि कोरोना संक्रमण का प्रसार थम सके।

5 से 25 साल वर्ग में पटाखों से झुलसने का ज्यादा खतरा रहता है

पंडित भगवत दयाल शर्मा स्वास्थ्य विज्ञान विश्वविद्यालय के क्षेत्रीय नेत्र विज्ञान संस्थान में नेत्र रोग के वरिष्ठ चिकित्सक डॉ. सुमित सचदेवा बताते हैं कि पिछले कुछ सालों में दीवाली पर्व पर आए केसों की स्टडी करने पर पाया गया है कि दीवाली पर्व के दिन और आसपास के दिनों में पांच से 25 साल की उम्र के लोगों में पटाखों से झुलसने पर सीवियर इंजरी और आंखों की रोशनी जाने का खतरा ज्यादा पाया गया है। पटाखे के कण आंखों में चले जाते हैं जिससे रेटिना के खराब होने का खतरा मंडराने लगता है। अभिभावकों से अपील है कि वो दीवाली का रोशनी का त्योहार है। ऐसे में पटाखे चलाते समय बच्चों को अकेला न छोड़ें, पानी की बाल्टी पास में रखें। पटाखे से झुलसने पर पीड़ित को फौरन पास के अस्पताल में लेकर रोग विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सक से इलाज कराएं।

