सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर व डिप्टी मेयर का चुनाव:मेयर ने चुनाव करवाने को 27 नवंबर पर लगाई मुहर, अंतिम फैसला डिविजनल कमिश्नर लेंगी

रोहतक35 मिनट पहले
नगर निगम रोहतक (फाइल फोटो)

सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर के चुनाव 27 नवंबर को होने लगभग तय हैं। एक दिन पहले नगर निगम कमिश्नर की ओर से मेयर मनमोहन गोयल को चुनाव से संबंधित भेजी गई फाइल पर मुहर लग गई है। महापौर ने चुनाव के लिए 27 नवंबर को सुबह 11 बजे सदन की बैठक बुलाने को कहा है। इससे पहले भाजपा की ओर से नियुक्त पर्यवेक्षक पानीपत ग्रामीण के विधायक महीपाल ढांडा 26 नवंबर को रोहतक आएंगे। वह यहां पर भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेताओं से वार्ता करेंगे। वह पार्षदों से भी मिल सकते हैं और नाम तय हो सकते हैं, लेकिन बताए चुनाव से चंद मिनट पहले ही जाएंगे।

जातीय खेमेबंदी पकड़ रही है जोर

ताजा घटनाक्रम के बाद चुनावी सरगर्मियां तेज हो गई हैं। खासकर नगर निगम चुनाव के बाद भाजपा में शामिल हुए 12 पार्षदों पर ही निगाहें टिकी हैं। उनके बीच जातीय खेमेबंदी जोर पकड़ रही है। इसकी एक बड़ी वजह यह भी है कि 22 सदस्यों के सदन में जाट बिरादरी से 9 पार्षद हैं। वे भी एक पद की मांग कर रहे हैं। पार्षदों में से खुलकर जयभगवान ठेकेदार, अनिल कुमार, पप्पन गुलिया आदि पद की इच्छा जाहिर कर रहे हैं। वहीं, अंदरखाते कुछ और पार्षद लाइन में हैं। भाजपा को अपने पुराने पार्षदों का भी ध्यान रखना होगा।

सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर पद के लिए कंचन खुराना और डिप्टी मेयर पद पर राहुल देशवाल की सिफारिश मजबूत मानी जा रही है। अब देखना यह है कि भाजपा नए-पुराने पार्षदों में संतुलन और जातिगत समीकरण कैसे बैठाती है। वहीं, कांग्रेस की ओर से पार्षद कदम सिंह अहलावत और गुलशन ईशपुनियानी भी नाराज पार्षदों की खेमेबंदी का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। इसको लेकर दो-चार की संख्या में बैठकें चल रही हैं। उनका कहना है कि भाजपा ने 12 पार्षदों काे पद और विकास कार्यों का लालच देकर पार्टी में शामिल किया था। अब न तो विकास कार्य हुए और पद तो केवल दो को ही मिलेगा।

बीजेपी को बहुमत का भरोसा

बीजेपी का खेमा उत्साहित है। उसका तर्क है कि 8 पार्षद उसके चुनाव चिह्न पर लड़कर सदन में पहुंचे हैं। बहुमत के लिए कम से कम चार और पार्षदों की जरूरत है। उसमें कौन-कौन से नाम हैं जो भाजपा के साथ कदम से कदम मिलाकर चलेंगे वह भी तय हो चुके हैं। इसलिए सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर व डिप्टी मेयर चुनाव में भाजपा को ही विजय मिलेगी। हालांकि भाजपा की ओर से सदन में 20 पार्षदों के साथ बहुमत का दावा किया जा रहा है। फिर भी निर्दलीय से भाजपाई बने 4 पार्षदों पर खास नजर रखी जा रही है। अंदेशा है कि इनकी महत्वाकांक्षा चुनावी समीकरण बिगाड़ सकती है।

27 को चुनाव, नाम जल्द तय करेंगे

शनिवार को हमने तारीख 27 नवंबर तय कर दी है। भाजपा की तरफ से इन दोनों पदों पर पार्षदों के नाम तय नहीं हैं। उम्मीद है कि मंगलवार को ऑब्जर्वर रोहतक आकर पार्टी के पदाधिकारियों और पार्षदों के साथ बातचीत करेंगे।- मनमोहन गोयल, नगर निगम

डिविजनल कमिश्नर के पास भेजी फाइल

मेयर की तरफ से चुनाव की तारीख 27 नवंबर तय की गई है। उम्मीद है कि इसी तारीख को सदन की बैठक बुलाकर चुनाव कराया जाएगा। फिर भी एक बार फाइल डिविजनल कमिश्नर के पास भेजने की प्रक्रिया है। - प्रदीप गोदारा, कमिश्नर, नगर निगम

