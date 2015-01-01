पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हड़ताल की चेतावनी:आश्वासन के बाद भी एमडीयू के सुरक्षाकर्मियों को नहीं मिला वेतन

रोहतक44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एमडीयू में ठेकारत सुरक्षाकर्मियों का वेतन 10 नवंबर का आश्वासन देने के बाद भी नहीं मिल पाया है। ऐसे में अब फिर से सुरक्षाकर्मियों का सब्र जवाब देने लगा है। फिर से दीपावली के दिन काली दीपावली मनाने और हड़ताल करने की चेतावनी दी है। वहीं, निजी कंपनी के बीएम रामबीर बड़ाला का कहना है कि कंपनी की ओर से वेतन के बिल विवि में लगाए गए हैं।

जैसे ही बिल पास होंगे, तत्काल वेतन जारी कर दिया जाएगा। हमारा प्रयास रहेगा कि जल्द से जल्द कर्मचारियों को वेतन दिया जाए। वहीं, वेतन ना आने से आश्वासन पर चल रहे सुरक्षाकर्मियों में रोष है। उन्होंने कहा कि अबकी बार उनके सब्र की परीक्षा ना ली जाए। यदि इस बार हड़ताल पर बैठे तो आश्वासनों पर मानने वाले नहीं है।

सुरक्षा कर्मचारियों ने बताया कि यह पहली बार नहीं है जब उनके साथ वेतन को लेकर कंपनी से तनातनी हो रही है। इससे पहले भी फरवरी में वेतन हड़ताल करने पर ही दिया गया था। अब तो कोरोना काल के चलते बुरे हालातों से गुजर रहे हैं। घर में खाने को राशन तक नहीं बचा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें