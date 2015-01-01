पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शिक्षा:शोधार्थियों के लिए अनलॉक के पहले फेज में 16 से खोलेगी एमडीयू विवि, 23 से शुरू होगा दूसरा चरण

रोहतक38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एमडीयू में शोधार्थियों के लिए 16 नवंबर से विश्वविद्यालय परिसर में प्रवेश के बारे में एसओपी (स्टैंडर्ड ऑपरेटिंग प्रोसीजर) जारी की गई है। एमडीयू के डीन, एकेडमिक एफेयरस प्रो. एके राजन ने बताया कि पहले चरण में 16 नवंबर से साइंस व टैक्नोलॉजी विषयों के डे-स्कॉलर्स शोधार्थियों को विश्वविद्यालय शैक्षणिक विभागों की प्रयोगशालाओं में प्रवेश दिया जाएगा।

दूसरे चरण में 23 नवंबर से साइंस एण्ड टेक्नोलॉजी विषयों के हॉस्टलर्स शोधार्थियों को कैंपस में प्रयोगशालाओं में शोध कार्य के लिए प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। डीन प्रो. राजन ने कहा कि हरियाणा सरकार के उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से जारी एसओपी व यूजीसी के दिशा-निर्देशों का कैंपस प्रवेश मामले में पूरा पालन किया जाएगा। यह एसओपी एमडीयू वेबसाइट पर उपलब्ध रहेगी। पीजी पाठ्यक्रमों में प्रवेश लेने वाले विद्यार्थियों के लिए भी डिजीटल लर्निंग के तहत ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं संचालित की जाएंगी।

24 काे जारी हाेगी मेरिट सूची

कुलपति प्रो. राजबीर सिंह ने 10 अगस्त से संचालित किए जा रहे ऑनलाइन शिक्षण कार्य का फीडबैक लिया। इस ऑनलाइन बैठक में विभागाध्यक्षों ने ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं बारे फीडबैक दिया।प्रो. राजबीर सिंह ने कहा कि प्रत्येक विभागाध्यक्ष ये सुनिश्चित करे कि किसी भी विद्यार्थी की शैक्षणिक दिक्कत को प्राथमिकता से दूर करें। स्नातकोत्तर (पीजी) पाठ्यक्रमों में प्रवेश प्रक्रिया जारी है। 16 नवंबर तक आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि है। 24 नवंबर को प्रवेश सूची (मेरिट लिस्ट) जारी की जाएगी।

प्रवेश के लिए जारी होगी एसओपी

कुलपति प्रो. राजबीर सिंह ने 16 नवंबर के उपरांत एमडीयू कैंपस में विज्ञान एवं प्रौद्योगिकी विषयों के शोधार्थियों को विभागीय प्रयोगशालाओं में प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। इस संबंध में विस्तृत स्टैंडर्ड ऑपरेटिंग प्रोसीजर (एसओपी) विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन जारी करेगा। विश्वविद्यालय में परीक्षा समेत विविध शैक्षणिक गतिविधियों पर इस ऑनलाइन बैठक पर विस्तृत चर्चा हुई। बैठक के प्रारंभ में डीन, एकेडमिक अफेयर्स प्रो. एके राजन ने बैठक की कार्य सूची प्रस्तुत की। बैठक में रजिस्ट्रार प्रो. गुलशन लाल तनेजा, परीक्षा नियंत्रक डाॅ. बीएस सिन्धु, डीन ऑफ फैकल्टीज, विभागाध्यक्ष, विवि अधिकारी शामिल हुए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें