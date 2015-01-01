पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एग्जाम:तकनीकी खामियों, यूएमसी व गैर हाजिर रहे स्टूडेंट्स के लिए एमडीयू 2 शिफ्ट में 23 से कराएगा ऑफलाइन परीक्षा

राेहतक33 मिनट पहले
महर्षि दयानंद विश्वविद्यालय में ऑनलाइन तरीके से करवाई परीक्षा में आई परेशानियों के चलते स्टूडेंट्स को एक विशेष मौका दिया गया है। ऑनलाइन परीक्षा देने में अलग-अलग कारणों से विफल रहे स्टूडेंट्स अब फिर से परीक्षा दे सकेंगे, लेकिन इस बार इनकी परीक्षा ऑफलाइन होगी। इसके लिए उन्हें अब परीक्षा के मोड को चुनने का कोई विकल्प नहीं दिया गया है। ऑनलाइन परीक्षा में आई दिक्कतों, तकनीकी खामियों, परीक्षा में नकल का केस बन जाने और गैर हाजिर रहने वाले सभी स्टूडेंट्स अब इस विशेष अवसर का फायदा उठा सकेंगे।

इसके लिए यूएमसी बनने वाले करीब 760 और पेपर देते समय तकनीकी खामियों और लॉग-इन नहीं कर पाने के चलते करीब 500 स्टूडेंट्स को परीक्षा का मौका दिया गया है। इनकी ओर से शिकायतें भी दर्ज करवाई गई थी। ये परीक्षाएं अब 23 नवंबर से शुरू होंगी और एक दिसंबर तक चलेंगी। इसके लिए स्टैंडर्ड ऑपरेटिंग प्रोसिजर यानि एसओपी भी पहले ही जारी की जा चुकी है।

दो शिफ्ट में हाेगी परीक्षा

एमडीयू में अब ऑफलाइन मोड में करवाई जाने वाली परीक्षा के चलते स्टूडेंट्स को विवरणात्मक प्रश्नों को हल करना होगा। इसके लिए स्टूडेंट्स को 8 से 9 प्रश्न दिए जाएंगे। इसमें से उन्हें तीन प्रश्नों को विवरणात्मक तरीके से करना होगा। इसके लिए दो शिफ्ट में परीक्षा करवाई जाएगी। यह परीक्षा पौने घंटे के लिए होगी। सुबह की शिफ्ट में 11 बजे से 12 बजकर 45 मिनट तक परीक्षा होगी। इसके बाद दोपहर की शिफ्ट में दो बजकर 15 मिनट से 4 बजे तक परीक्षा करवाई जाएगी।

एमडीयू ने अक्टूबर 2020 में आयोजित ऑनलाइन एमसीक्यू परीक्षा में शामिल उन अभ्यर्थियों को जिनका कि परिणाम यूएमसी है, 23 नवंबर से शुरू हो रहे ऑफलाइन डिस्क्रिप्टिव (विवरणात्मक) परीक्षा में बैठने का विशेष मौका दिया गया है। जिन अभ्यर्थियों को इस विशेष अवसर परीक्षा में बैठने की अनुमति दी गई है, उनकी सूचि एमडीयू वेबसाइट पर अपलोड की गई है। डीडीई के विद्यार्थी एमडीयू वेबसाइट से प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। - डॉ. बीएस सिन्धु, परीक्षा नियंत्रक, एमडीयू।

