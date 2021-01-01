पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:एमडीयू विवि की स्वायत्तता से छेड़छाड़ की ताे करेंगे विरोध, तुगलकी फरमान को कामयाब नहीं होने देंगे

रोहतक3 घंटे पहले
शिक्षक संघ के प्रधान विकास सिवाच, महासचिव सुधीर कटारिया व समस्त कार्यकारिणी का गैर शिक्षक संघ कार्यालय में स्वागत करते पदाधिकारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
रोहतक एमडीयू के नवनिर्वाचित शिक्षक संघ के प्रधान विकास सिवाच, महासचिव सुधीर कटारिया और समस्त कार्यकारिणी का एमडीयू के गैर शिक्षक संघ कार्यालय में स्वागत किया गया। इसके बाद शिक्षक संघ के प्रधान डॉ. विकास सिवाच व गैर शिक्षक संघ के प्रधान रणधीर कटारिया की संयुक्त अध्यक्षता में दोनों संघों की कार्यकारिणी की बैठक की गई।

इसमें मुख्य रुप से विश्वविद्यालय की स्वायत्तता को लेकर चर्चा की। इसके अलावा सरकार की ओर से स्वायत्तता पर हो रहे हमले को लेकर चिंता व्यक्त करते हुए हुए सरकार से मांग की कि विश्वविद्यालय की स्वायत्तता से छेड़छाड़ नहीं की जाए। दोनों संघों के प्रधान ने यह विश्वास दिलाया कि वे जल्दी ही एचआरएमएस को लेकर कुलाधिपति से मिलेंगे। दोनों संघों के प्रधान ने एचआरएमएस को लेकर स्पष्ट किया कि वे सरकार की इस सहायता को ठेस पहुंचाने वाले तुगलकी फरमान को कामयाब नहीं होने देंगे।

इस अवसर पर शिक्षक संघ के कार्यकारिणी सदस्य डॉ. सुप्रिती, डॉ. जगबीर नरवाल, डॉ. हरकेश सहरावत, डॉ. अरुण हुड्डा, डॉ. प्रदीप गहलोत, डॉ. राजकुमार, डॉ. गोल्डी, डॉ. संदीप मलिक और गैर शिक्षक संघ के उपप्रधान राजेश गिरधर, महासचिव रविंद्र लोहिया, सह सचिव रमेश रोहिल्ला, कोषाध्यक्ष विकास अहलावत, पूर्व प्रधान फूल कुमार बोहत, प्रेस सचिव वरुण कुमार सैनी व समीर दहिया मौजूद रहे।

