मंथन:वर्चुअल अंतरराष्ट्रीय मेडिकल साइंस एकेडमी कान्फ्रेंस में मेडिकल साइंस के दिग्गज जुटे

रोहतक40 मिनट पहले
पुस्तक का विमोचन करते वीसी डॉ. ओपी कालरा, रजिस्ट्रार डॉ. एचके अग्रवाल व अन्य।
  • देश में जीडीपी का 1.6% हेल्थ केयर बजट पर हो रहा खर्च

हेल्थ विश्वविद्यालय के कम्युनिटी मेडिसिन विभाग की ओर से दो दिवसीय वर्चुअल आठवीं अंतरराष्ट्रीय मेडिकल साइंस एकेडमी कॉन्फ्रेंस 2020 का आयाेजन किया गया। पहले दिन शनिवार को मुख्यातिथि नेशनल मेडिकल साइंस एकेडमी के अध्यक्ष प्रो. सरोज चुरामणि गोपाल, यूएचएस कुलपति डॉ. ओपी कालरा, कुलसचिव डॉ. एचके अग्रवाल, पीजीआई निदेशक डॉ. रोहताश यादव, डॉ. रमेश वर्मा ने दीप प्रज्ज्वलित करके शुभारंभ किया।

कॉन्फ्रेंस के ऑर्गेनाइजिंग सेक्रेट्री डॉ. रमेश वर्मा ने बताया कि इस कांफ्रेंस की थीम का विषय अफोर्डेबल हेल्थ केयर चैलेंजेस एंड फ्यूचर प्रोस्पेक्ट्स रखा गया है। उन्होंने व्याख्यान देते हुए आत्मनिर्भर भारत पर फोकस किया। उन्होंने कहा कि अभी हमारे देश में जीडीपी का 1.6 प्रतिशत ही हेल्थ केयर बजट पर खर्च किया जा रहा है।

मुख्यातिथि डॉ. सरोज चुरामणि ने कहा कि चिकित्सा के क्षेत्र में चिकित्सकों को आपस में नवीनतम जानकारी का आदान प्रदान करने में कांफ्रेंस का अहम रोल होता है। इस मौके पर डॉ. आरबी जैन, डॉ. पीएस बत्रा, डॉ. राजीव शर्मा, डॉ. श्याम सिंगला, डॉ. आरके ठुकराल, डॉ. मीनाक्षी कल्हन, डॉ. विनोद चहल, डॉ. वरुण अरोड़ा सहित कई चिकित्सक उपस्थित रहे।

देश आत्मनिर्भरता की तरफ बढ़ रहा

यूएचएस कुलपति डॉ. ओपी कालरा ने कहा कि उनके चिकित्सक पिछले एक साल से दिन रात मेहनत कर अपने परिवार से दूर रहकर मरीजों की सेवा कर रहे हैं। डॉ. कालरा ने यूनिवर्सल हेल्थ कवरेज में सबको समान स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं उपलब्ध करवानी है ताकि सभी को अफोर्डेबल हेल्थ केयर का लाभ मिल सके। उन्होंने कहा कि आत्मनिर्भर भारत के तहत केंद्र सरकार ने काफी बड़े कदम उठाए हैं जिसके तहत चिकित्सा क्षेत्र में प्रयोग होने वाले उपकरण डिवाइस व दवाइयां जैसे को-वैक्सीन भारत में ही बनाई जा रही हैं।

