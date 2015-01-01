पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आईएमटी:मेगा फूड पार्क से उत्पन्न होंगे रोजगार के अवसर : डीसी

रोहतक41 मिनट पहले
रोहतक के मेगा फूड प्लाजा पार्क में लगी एक स्टॉल।

उपायुक्त कैप्टन मनोज कुमार ने कहा है कि रोहतक में करोड़ों रुपए की लागत से बनाए जा रहे मेगा फूड पार्क से जहां किसानों को लाभ पहुंचेगा, वही इस परियोजना से बड़ी संख्या में प्रत्यक्ष व अप्रत्यक्ष रोजगार के अवसर उत्पन्न होने की संभावना है। रोहतक के इंडस्ट्रियल मॉडल टाउनशिप (आईएमटी) में मेगा फूड पार्क भारत सरकार के खाद्य प्रसंस्करण उद्योग मंत्रालय की मेगा फूड पार्क योजना के तहत स्थापित किया जा रहा है।

इस स्कीम का मुख्य उद्देश्य खेत से बाजार तक मूल्य श्रृंखला के साथ खाद प्रसंस्करण के लिए आधुनिक मूल संरचना सुविधाएं प्रदान करना है। डीसी ने कहा कि मेगा फूड पार्क की स्थापना से आने वाले समय में काफी लाभ होने वाला है। इससे किसानों के लिए विकास के द्वार खुलेंगे। उच्च गुणवत्ता के प्रसंस्करण के लिए बुनियादी ढांचे का निर्माण होगा। वेस्टेज में कमी आएगी। कुशल आपूर्ति श्रंखला के सृजन के साथ-साथ प्रत्यक्ष व अप्रत्यक्ष रोजगार के अवसर पैदा होंगे।

डीसी ने बताया कि भारत सरकार के खाद्य प्रसंस्करण उद्योग मंत्रालय ने फरवरी 2018 में इस परियोजना को अनुमति प्रदान की थी। इसका कार्य सितंबर 2021 तक पूरा होने की संभावना है। उन्होंने बताया कि परियोजना की कुल लागत 179.75 करोड़ है। खाद्य प्रसंस्करण मंत्रालय इस परियोजना के लिए 50 करोड़ रुपए की अनुदान सहायता उपलब्ध करवाएगा। मेगा फूड पार्क की स्थापना राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग नंबर दस पर रोहतक-दिल्ली मार्ग पर की जा रही है।

तीन प्राथमिक प्रसंस्करण केंद्र बनेंगे

कैप्टन मनोज कुमार ने बताया कि परियोजना से जुड़े 3 प्राथमिक प्रसंस्करण केंद्र यमुनानगर, सोनीपत और सिरसा जिले में भी बनाए जाएंगे। मेगा फूड पार्क मेंं खाद्य प्रसंस्करण गतिविधियों की पूरी प्रक्रिया शुरू की जा सकेगी। इसमें किसान भी समूह बनाकर यूनिट ले सकेंगे।

इन पर हाे रहा काम

डीसी ने कहा कि आईएमटी का हिस्सा होने के कारण फूड पार्क के लिए ढांचागत सुविधाएं जैसे सड़क, बिजली, सीवरेज आदि की सुविधा पहले से ही विकसित है। उन्होंने कहा कि अन्य सुविधाएं जैसे कोल्ड स्टोरेज, वेयरहाउस, साइलोज तथा बायलर आदि का कार्य है फेड की ओर से आरंभ किया जा चुका है। ये 50 एकड़ में विकसित हो रहा है।

