पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नवगठित रेजिडेंट वेल्फेयर एसोसिएशन के कार्यालय का उद्घाटन:सेक्टर-27 में टूटी सड़कें और सुरक्षा को लेकर आरडब्लूए ने ग्राेवर को सौंपा ज्ञापन

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पूर्व मंत्री मनीष ग्रोवर को ज्ञापन सौंपते आरडब्लूए के सदस्य।

सेक्टर-27 में नवगठित रेजिडेंट वेल्फेयर एसोसिएशन के कार्यालय का शनिवार को उद्घाटन पूर्व मंत्री मनीष ग्रोवर ने किया। कार्यालय उद्घाटन के बाद एसोसिएशन की नव नियुक्त कार्यकारिणी ने पूर्व मंत्री मनीष ग्रोवर को अपनी समस्याओं का एक ज्ञापन भी सौंप दिया। कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे पूर्व मंत्री सेक्टरवासियों को आश्वासन दिया कि जल्द से जल्द उनकी मांगों को पूरा करवाया जाएगा।

इस दौरान एसोसिएशन के प्रधान दयानंद छिक्कारा ने बताया कि सेक्टर-27 की समस्याओं का समाधान कराने की मांग को लेकर पूर्व मंत्री मनीष ग्राेवर को ज्ञापन भेजा है। कार्यक्रम में उनका स्वागत उद्बोधन डॉ. स्वतंत्र आनंद शास्त्री ने किया। इस अवसर पर वरिष्ठ कार्यकारिणी सदस्य अत्तर सिंह, चत्तरबीर सिंह के अलावा सभी पदाधिकारी उपप्रधान जिले सिंह, महासचिव सज्जन राठी, कोषाध्यक्ष दीपक हुड्डा भी मौजूद रहे।

ये सौंपा पांच सूत्री मांग पत्र

  • सड़कें : सभी सड़कें यहां पर टूटी हुई है। इनकी मरम्मत लंबे समय से नहीं हो पाई है। जल्द से जल्द इनकी मरम्मत करवाई जाए।
  • सुरक्षा : रात में 6 बजे सिक्योरिटी गार्ड की ड्यूटी लगाई जाए, क्योंकि सारी रात शरारती तत्वों का यहां पर आना-जाना लगा रहता है।
  • स्ट्रीट लाइट : जहां पर घर बने रहे हैं या बने हुए हैं। वहां पर स्ट्रीट लाइन लगाई जाए।
  • पेयजल : मीठे पानी की सप्लाई का तुरंत प्रावधान किया जाए।
  • सफाई : सभी सड़कों के किनारे खड़े झाड़ों को जल्द से जल्द साफ किया जाए।

साेनीपत राेड पर सीवर ओवरफ्लो ठीक करने पहुंची टीम, ढक्कन खुला छाेड़ गई

सोनीपत रोड पर 3 दिन से सीवर ओवरफ्लो हो रहा है। शिकायत के बाद शनिवार सुबह 11 बजे पब्लिक हेल्थ विभाग की टीम माैके पर पहुंची। टीम ने सड़क तोड़कर सीवर का ढक्कन निकाला। गंदगी सड़क पर फैलने लगी। यहां के निवासी डॉ. दिव्यांशु गोयल, संजय गोयल, अनिल कुमार व विजय कुमार ने बताया कि सीवर लाइन गंदगी से भरी पड़ी है। इस वजह से गंदे पानी का निकलना आगे बंद है। कर्मचारियों ने सीवर की मैनुअल सफाई की कोशिश की। लेकिन कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ा तो पब्लिक हेल्थ के कर्मचारी वैसे ही खुला ढक्कन छोड़ कर चले गए। सीवर ओवरफ्लो होने से आसपास के लोग परेशान है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें