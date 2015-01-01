पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी:इंडेन गैस की डीलरशिप दिलवाने के नाम पर मिस्त्री से 14.90 लाख की धोखाधड़ी

रोहतक40 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो।

पीओपी लगाने वाले एक मिस्त्री को साइबर अपराधियों ने इंडेन गैस की डीलरशिप दिलवाने के नाम पर 14 लाख 90 हजार 30 रुपए की धोखाधड़ी कर डाली। शिवाजी काॅलोनी थाना पुलिस ने एकता काॅलाेनी निवासी रामदुलार की शिकायत पर केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस काे राम दुलार ने बताया कि वह मकानों में पीओपी लगाने का काम करता है। दो अक्टूबर को ऑनलाइन एलपीजी वितरक चयन की साइट पर इंडेन गैस की डीलरशिप लेने के लिए आवेदन किया।

इसके दो-तीन दिन बाद मेरे मोबाइल पर फोन आया और बताया कि आप एलपीजी डीलरशिप लेना चाहते हो तो अपने दस्तावेज और जमीन के कागजात व्हाटसऐप नंबर पर भेजें। इसके बाद बताए गए नंबर पर कागजात व्हाटसऐप कर दिए गए। इसके बाद रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए 13 अक्टूबर को 20,500 रुपए का लिंक, उसके बाद एनओसी के नाम पर 15 अक्टूबर को 20 हजार रुपए का लिंक मेरे फोन पर भेजकर ऑनलाइन ट्रांजेक्शन करवा ली।

इसी तरह लिंक भेजकर अलग-अलग तारीखों में मुझसे हजारों रुपए धोखाधड़ी से डलवा लिए। इसके बाद उन्होंने 36 लाख रुपए का लोन पास करवाने के नाम पर भी धोखाधड़ी की। इसके लिए करीब 9 बैंकों के चेक के माध्यम से डलवाए। रामदुलार से करीब 14 लाख 90 हजार 30 रुपए की धोखाधड़ी कर ली गई। अब पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

क्यूआर कोड स्कैन करते ही 3 खाताें से उड़े लाखाें

व्हाट्सऐप पर क्यूआर कोड स्कैन करते ही तीन बैंक के खातों से लाखों रुपए निकाल लिए गए। एसपी को दी शिकायत में बसंत बिहार निवासी यतिन्द्र ने बताया कि 11 दिसंबर को उनके मोबाइल नंबर पर काॅल आई कि मैं पंडितजी बोल रहा हूं। मैंने आपको पैसे डलवाने हैं। इसके बाद पंडितजी ने मेरे व्हाट्सऐप नंबर पर क्यूआर कोड भेजा।

ये दो नंबरों से आया। इसे स्कैन करने के बाद खाते से 25 हजार की दो बार राशि कट गई। इसके बाद मैंने साथी कुलदीप का मोबाइल नंबर लेकर उसके खाते से ट्रांजेक्शन की। कुलदीप के नंबर से क्यूआर स्कैन किया तो खाते से एक लाख रुपए चार बार में कट गए। फिर मैंने अपने दोस्त गौरव के मोबाइल से 10 रुपए डाले तो गौरव के खाते से भी 25 हजार रुपए काट गए।

