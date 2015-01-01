पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:दिवाली पर बिजली कट पर मोबाइल ट्रांसफार्मर से सप्लाई रखेंगे चालू

रोहतक38 मिनट पहले
रोशनी के त्योहार दिवाली पर्व पर जिले में बिजली कट लगने से ब्लैक आउट की स्थिति न बने, इसके लिए बिजली निगम के अधिकारियों ने एक्शन प्लान के तहत तैयारी पूरी कर ली है। दिवाली पर्व पर ट्रांसफार्मर पर फाल्ट आने से लगने वाले बिजली कट की समस्या को दूर करने के लिए मोबाइल ट्रांसफार्मर के साथ टीम को अलर्ट रहने की हिदायत दी गई है। फाल्ट का मेंटेनेंस करने के लिए टीम को तकनीकी उपकरण सहित जरूरी मटेरियल उपलब्ध करा दिया गया है।

ताकि कर्मचारियों को ऑन स्पॉट मरम्मत कार्य करने में परेशानी न आए। बिजली निगम के एसई एसके बंसल ने बताया कि दीवाली के दिन इंडस्ट्री बंद रहने से वहां पर होने वाली बिजली खपत घरेलू और कामर्शियल बिजली कनेक्शन पर आ जाती है। इसलिए बिजली की अतिरिक्त डिमांड नहीं पड़ती। एक्शन प्लान के तहत सभी डिवीजनों के एक्सईएन और सब डिवीजन स्तर पर एसडीओ, जेई, लाइनमैन, फोरमैन सहित कंट्रोल रूम की टीम को अलर्ट रहने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

शिकायत मिलने पर मिलेगा मोबाइल ट्रांसफार्मर

बिजली निगम के कंट्रोल रूम में जिस एरिया से बिजली ट्रिप करने होने का मैसेज मिलेगा। कंट्रोल रूम की टीम फौरन संबंधित सब डिवीजन के जिम्मेदार कर्मचारी काे फाल्ट मेंटेनेंस करने के लिए सूचित करेंगे। जिम्मेदार कर्मचारी फौरन ऑन स्पॉट मोबाइल ट्रांसफार्मर उपलब्ध कराकर बिजली सप्लाई की वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करेंगे। यदि किसी कर्मचारी की लापरवाही पाई जाती है तो उस पर नियमानुसार कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

