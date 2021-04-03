पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक्शन मोड में नगर निगम:1 लाख से अधिक टैक्स वाले बकाएदारों की सील होगी संपत्ति

रोहतक8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

चालू वित्तीय वर्ष के बाकी बचे 56 दिन में 29 करोड़ रुपए प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स वसूली लक्ष्य को पूरा करना चुनौती बनता जा रहा है। स्थानीय शहरी निकाय की ओर से शत-प्रतिशत वसूली निर्देश के बाद नगर निगम कमिश्नर प्रदीप गोदारा ने टैक्स ब्रांच की टीम के साथ बैठक कर संबंधित अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को जिम्मेदारी सौंपी है।

फिलहाल एक लाख से ऊपर के सभी बकाएदारों को सीलिंग नोटिस भेजे जा रहे हैं। प्राथमिकता के आधार पर उनके खिलाफ निगम की टीम किसी भी दिन सीलिंग अभियान चला सकती है। 22 वार्डों के शहर में कुल 1.82 लाख रेजीडेंशियल व कामर्शियल इकाइयां हैं, जिनसे नगर निगम को प्राॅपर्टी टैक्स वसूल करना है।

इसमें अब तक 1 लाख 1 हजार 395 यूनिट्स की ओर से कुल लगभग 19 करोड़ प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स जमा कराया जा चुका है। फिर भी वर्ष 2020-21 के निश्चित किए गए 48 करोड़ लक्ष्य से बेहद कम है। हालांकि कोरोना इफेक्ट से वसूली अभियान प्रभावित रहा है। फिर भी चंडीगढ़ मुख्यालय की ओर से हर हाल में लक्ष्य पूरा करने का दबाव निगम प्रशासन पर बना है।

काॅमर्शियल बकाएदारों पर पहले होगी कार्रवाई

इसके मद्देनजर निगम की टैक्स ब्रांच ने 1 लाख से ऊपर के सभी बकाएदारों की सूची तैयार करके उनको सीलिंग नोटिस भेजना शुरू कर दिया है। वार्ड वार टीम बनाकर कर्मियों को बकाएदारों की सूची सौंपी गई है। ये टीमें पहले जागरूक करेंगी। उसमें भी अंतिम तिमाही के दूसरे चरण में कामर्शियल बकाएदारों पर सबसे पहले कार्रवाई की योजना तैयार हुई है।

बकाएदारों को 4 बार भेजे जा चुके नोटिस

निगम की टैक्स ब्रांच की ओर से बताया गया कि बकाएदारों को अब तक 4 बार नोटिस भेजकर उनको समय से प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स जमा कराने को कहा गया है, लेकिन टैक्स जमा करने की रफ्तार काफी धीमी है। इसी वजह से चिह्नित कर बकाएदारों पर कार्रवाई की तैयारी है।

सरकारी विभागों पर साढ़े 13 करोड़ बकाया

सरकारी विभागों पर साढ़े 13 करोड़ रुपए बकाया है। नगर निगम एरिया में सरकारी विभागों की 103 प्रॉपर्टी आईडी हैं। इसमें से 40 बकाएदारों ने 1.55 करोड़ रुपए जमा करा दिए हैं, जबकि सरकारी 63 प्रॉपर्टी आईडी से अभी भी साढ़े 13 करोड़ रुपए वसूल किए जाना है।

100% टैक्स वसूली के लिए करेंगे कार्रवाई

चालू वित्तीय वर्ष के बाकी बचे दिनों में शत-प्रतिशत प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स वसूली के लिए सीलिंग अभियान चलाया जाएगा। अब सीधे सीलिंग कार्रवाई की जाएगी। टैक्स ब्रांच को सख्त निर्देश दिए गए हैं। जरूरत होने पर बैंक खाते और प्रॉपर्टी अटैच भी की जा सकती है।
-प्रदीप गोदारा, कमिश्नर नगर निगम।

