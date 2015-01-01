पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मर्डर:पशुबाड़े में सो रहे शराब ठेकेदार के पिता की हत्या, गले-पैर पर चोट के निशान, घटनास्थल से बरामद हुई जेली और दरांती

रोहतक42 मिनट पहले
घटना स्थल पर जांच करती एफएसएल एक्सपर्ट
  • वारदात स्थल से खून से सनी जेली-दरांती बरामद, 2 टीमों ने जुटाए साक्ष्य

गांव खिड़वाली के ठोई पाना निवासी 62 वर्षीय आजाद सिंह की पशुबाड़े में जेली और तेजधार हथियार से वार कर हत्या कर दी। मंगलवार सुबह करीब 5 बजे आजाद सिंह का बेटा अपने पिता की चाय लेकर गया तो खून से लथपथ हालात में उनका मिला। आजाद सिंह का बेटा अमीर सिंह शराब ठेकेदार है। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के बाद परिजनों के हवाले कर दिया।

थाना सदर पुलिस ने इस मामले में अज्ञात के खिलाफ हत्या का केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। गांव खिड़वाली के पाना ठोई के जोगिंद्र सिंह ने पुलिस को दिए बयान में बताया कि उसके पिता आजाद सिंह घर से 300 मीटर दूर पशुबाड़े में बने कमरे में सोते थे। रविवार शाम करीब सात बजे परिजन कमरे पर खाना देकर आए थे। उस वक्त आजाद सिंह ठीक ठाक थे। सोमवार सुबह करीब 5 बजे जोगिंद्र सिंह अपने पिता की चाय लेकर गया तो हत्या का पता चला। सूचना मिलने के बाद थाना सदर प्रभारी शमशेर सिंह, एफएसएल प्रभारी डॉ.सरोज दहिया मलिक, सीआईए 2 की टीम मौके पर पहुंची।

छोटा गेट खुला मिला, घटना स्थल से मिली बेड शीट
जोगिंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि उनका छोटा भाई अमीर सिंह शराब ठेकेदार है। उनके पिता रोज पशुबाड़े में पशुओं की रखवाली के लिए सोते थे। जोगिंद्र सिंह के अनुसार सोमवार सुबह जब वह अपने पिता की चाय लेकर गया तो उसे पशुबाड़े का छोटा गेट खुला मिला। पुलिस ने पशुबाड़े के अंदर से एक बेड शीट बरामद की है। जोकि आरोपियों की हो सकती है।

खून से सनी जेली व दरांती मिली
आजाद सिंह की गर्दन और पैर पर चोट के निशान मिले है। पुलिस ने घटनास्थल से खून से सनी एक जेली और दरांती भी बरामद की है। आजाद सिंह का एक पैर चारपाई के बाहर लटका हुआ था। हालांकि सीन आफ क्राइम को देखकर पुलिस अनुमान लगा रही है कि हमलावर ने आजाद सिंह पर सोते वक्त ही हमला किया है।

आजाद सिंह के बेटे जोगिंद्र सिंह के बयान पर हत्या का केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। -शमशेर सिंह, प्रभारी थाना सदर ।

