पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

एग्जाम:राष्ट्रीय प्रतिभा खोज परीक्षा दो चरणों में हाेगी, 10 नवम्बर तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन

रोहतक2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

डीसी कैप्टन मनोज कुमार ने बताया कि शैक्षणिक सत्र 2020-21 में 10वीं कक्षा से लेकर पीएचडी में पढ़ रहे छात्र-छात्राओं में प्रतिभा की पहचान और वर्धन के लिए वर्ष 2020-21 के लिए राष्ट्रीय प्रतिभा खोज परीक्षा का आयोजन राष्ट्रीय शैक्षिक अनुसंधान और प्रशिक्षण परिषद (एनसीईआरटी) की ओर से दो चरणों में किया जाएगा। आगामी 10 नवम्बर तक ऑन लाईन आवेदन किया जा सकता है।

राज्य स्तर पर इस परीक्षा का आयोजन 13 दिसम्बर 2020 रविवार को किया जाएगा। दूसरे चरण में राष्ट्रीय प्रतिभा खोज परीक्षा का आयोजन राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर 13 जून 2021 रविवार को किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि राष्‍ट्रीय प्रतिभा खोज परीक्षा के आयोजन का मुख्य उद्देश्य प्रतिभाशाली विद्यार्थियों का चयन कर उनका शैक्षिक विकास करना है।

इस छात्रवृति योजना के तहत देशभर के दो हजार विद्यार्थियों को छात्रवृति प्रदान की जाती है। राज्य स्तर पर प्रदेश के दसवीं कक्षा के विद्यार्थियों के लिए हरियाणा शिक्षा बोर्ड भिवानी की ओर से 13 दिसम्बर 2020 को परीक्षा का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें