पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Rohtak
  • National Task Force Set Up To Control Kovid Respiratory Disease, Protocol To Decide Treatment Of Corona Patients

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वायरस का बढ़ लगातार रहा दुष्प्रभाव:कोविड रेस्पिरेटरी डिसीज कंट्रोल करने के लिए बनाई नेशनल टास्क फोर्स, कोरोना मरीजों के इलाज को तय होगा प्रोटोकाल

रोहतक42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना से पीड़ित गंभीर मरीज रेस्पिरेटरी डिसीज से ग्रस्त हैं। देश भर में ऐसे मरीज सामने आने के बाद केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने कोविड रेस्पिरेटरी पीड़ित मरीजों की मॉनीटरिंग करने और प्रोटोकॉल बनाने के लिए नेशनल टास्क फोर्स का गठन किया है। इस टास्क फोर्स में देश भर से रेस्पिरेटरी रोग विशेषज्ञ 32 चिकित्सकों को शामिल किया गया है। ये टास्क फोर्स रेस्पिरेटरी पीड़ित मरीजों के इलाज के लिए प्रोटोकॉल तैयार करेगी, जिसे देश भर में लागू कराया जाएगा।

फेफड़े ही नहीं दिल-दिमाग पर भी दुष्प्रभाव डाल रहा

टास्क फोर्स कमेटी के सदस्य और पीजीआई के डॉ. ध्रुव चौधरी ने बताया कि कोरोना का अटैक सिर्फ फेफड़ों पर ही नहीं बल्कि मस्तिष्क, ह्दय, शरीर की नसों पर भी दुष्प्रभाव डाल रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि अभी तक पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी में 170 के करीब रिकवर हो चुके मरीज आ चुके हैं। आईसीयू से बाहर आए कुछ केस के पोस्ट कोविड मरीजों के शरीर में पल्मोनरी फाइब्रोसिस की समस्या मिली है।

मरीजों को सांस लेने में तकलीफ, सीने में बेचैनी, थकान और सीने में दर्द की समस्या

कोरोना से रिकवर होने वालों में ज्यादातर ऐसे मरीज हैं जिनमें कोरोना का असर फेफड़ों पर हुआ है और वे सांस लेने में तकलीफ, सीने में बेचैनी, थकान और सीने में दर्द जैसे लक्षण बता रहे हैं। ये लक्षण को ब्रांकाइटिस और अस्थमा से मिलता जुलता पाया जाता है।

थकान, मासपेशियों में अकड़न और वजन घटना

हार्ट और फेफड़ों के अलावा भी मरीजों में अलग तरह के लक्षण दिख रहे हैं जैसे थकान, मांसपेशियों में अकड़न, बुखार बढ़ना और घटना और वजन का घट जाना जैसे लक्षण दिखते हैं। इसे पोस्ट कोविड इंफ्लेमेट्री सिंड्रोम कहा जाता है।

हार्ट रेट का घटने-बढ़ने से मरीज परेशान

कोरोना से रिकवरी के बाद कुछ मरीजों ने हार्ट रेट को बढ़ना-घटना प्रमुख लक्षण है। इसे पोस्ट कोविड मायोकार्डिटिस कहा जाता है।

पाेस्ट काेविड मरीज के फेफड़े 30 फीसदी कम काम कर रहे

रोहतक सहित प्रदेश के अन्य मेडिकल कॉलेजों में पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी का संचालन शुरू हो चुका है। शनिवार को पीजीआईएमएस की पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी में 30 के करीब मरीज फॉलोअप के लिए पहुंचे। मरीजों के फॉलोअप में कोविड-19 बीमारी के दौरान सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान फेफड़ों में मिल रहा है। डॉ. ध्रुव चौधरी के अनुसार मरीज के कोरोना से रिकवर होने के बाद फेफड़ों के 30 फीसदी तक हिस्से ने काम करना बंद करने का दावा किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें