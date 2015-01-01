पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लगातार चौथे दिन काेरोना का खतरनाक शतक:कोरोना के नए 110 केस मिले, रिकवरी रेट भी घटकर 86.3% हुआ

रोहतक3 घंटे पहले
जिले में सोमवार काे लगातार चाैथे दिन 100 के पार काेराेना केस मिले। जिले के सैंपल कलेक्शन सेंटरों पर 1291 लाेगाें की सैंपलिंग की गई जिसमें 110 लोगों को कोरोना संक्रमित पाया गया। कोरोना केस बढ़ने के साथ जिले में कोविड पॉजिटिविटी रेट बढ़कर 5.16 फीसदी पर पहुंच गया है। जबकि कोविड रिकवरी रेट का ग्राफ घटकर 86.3 फीसदी पर आ गया है।

110 नए केस में कृपाल नगर में एक व्यापारी सहित परिवार से सात सदस्य, आर्य नगर में दो लोग, निंदाना, महम सहित शहर की काॅलोनियों से कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज पाए गए हैं। जिले में 49 फीसदी यानी 48 महिलाओं को और 51 फीसदी यानी 53 पुरुषों को संक्रमित पाया गया। अब तक जिले में 8686 कोरोना संक्रमित मिल चुके हैं, जिनमें से 7495 मरीज रिकवर हुए।

जिले में एक्टिव केस मरीजों की संख्या 1108 पर पहुंच गए हैं जिनमें 1064 मरीज होम आइसोलेशन में और 44 मरीज पीजीआई में उपचाराधीन हैं। जिले में अब तक कोरोना से 83 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। जिले में 575 लोगों की सैंपल रिपोर्ट आने का इंतजार किया जा रहा है।

ये संक्रमित मिले

स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी ने बताया कि किलोई गांव निवासी लैब टेक्नीशियन, आदर्श नगर निवासी व्यापारी, विशाल नगर निवासी बुजुर्ग महिला, पुलिस कर्मचारी, पीजीआई के सीनियर गर्ल्स हाॅस्टल निवासी बीडीएस फाइनल ईयर स्टूडेंट, अनाज मंडी निवासी दो व्यापारी, देव काॅलोनी निवासी स्टाफ नर्स, जगदीश काॅलोनी निवासी व्यापारी, न्यू अनाज मंडी निवासी रेलवे विभाग का कर्मचारी, सुनारिया जेल का कैदी, सेक्टर चार निवासी 3 साल की बच्ची, सेक्टर तीन निवासी बैंकर, आदर्श नगर निवासी सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता, करतारपुरा निवासी ऑटो चालक, सुभाष नगर निवासी मेडिसिन कारोबारी सहित प्राइवेट जॉब करने वाले कर्मचारियों सहित अन्य लोगों को कोरोना संक्रमित पाया गया है।

