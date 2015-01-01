पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समारोह:एमडीयू गैर शिक्षक कर्मचारी संघ के नव-निर्वाचित पदाधिकारी व कार्यकारिणी सदस्यों ने ली शपथ

रोहतक2 घंटे पहले
एमडीयू में विकास की अपार संभावनाएं हैं। ये विश्वविद्यालय भविष्य में नई ऊंचाइयां तय करेगा। जरूरत है कि शिक्षक और गैर शिक्षक वर्ग निष्ठापूर्वक अपने कर्तव्य का निर्वहन करते हुए विश्वविद्यालय की विकास यात्रा में अपना योगदान दें। विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति प्रो. राजबीर सिंह ने मंगलवार काे ये विचार एमडीयू के गैर शिक्षक कर्मचारी संघ के नव-निर्वाचित पदाधिकारी और कार्यकारिणी सदस्यों के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में बतौर मुख्य अतिथि व्यक्त किए।

एमडीयू कुलपति प्रो. राजबीर सिंह ने कहा कि गैर शिक्षक कर्मचारियों की मांगों पर विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन सहानुभूतिपूर्वक विचार करेगा। कुलपति प्रो. राजबीर सिंह ने प्रधान रणधीर सिंह कटारिया को शपथ दिलाई। उप प्रधान राजेश गिरधर को कुलसचिव प्रो. गुलशन तनेजा ने, निदेशक डीडीई प्रो. कुलदीप छिक्कारा ने महासचिव रविन्द्र लोहिया को, परीक्षा नियंत्रक डाॅ. बीएस सिन्धु ने सह सचिव रमेश रोहिल्ला को, पूर्व प्रधान फूल कुमार बोहत ने कोषाध्यक्ष विकास अहलावत गोल्डी को शपथ दिलवाई। वित्त अधिकारी मुकेश भट्ट ने कार्यकारिणी समिति के सदस्यों को शपथ दिलवाई।

कर्मचारियों की मांगे पूरी करवाने का रहेगा प्रयास
नव-निर्वाचित संघ प्रधान रणधीर सिंह कटारिया ने कहा कि संघ निरंतर कर्मचारियों के कल्याण के लिए कार्य करेगा। समारोह में पूर्व प्रधान फूल कुमार बोहत, पूर्व प्रधान शांतिलाल सिक्का तथा संघ परामर्शदाता हरिप्रकाश ने भी विचार सांझे किए। निदेशक युवा कलयाण डाॅ. जगबीर राठी ने सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम का संयोजन किया। कार्यक्रम में बेहतर मंच संचालन उप-अधीक्षक सुरेश पाल राठी ने किया। कार्यक्रम में महासंघ के प्रधान महेंद्र बेनिवाल, हरियाणा सर्व कर्मचारी संघ की उप प्रधान सविता मलिक उपस्थित रहे।

कार्यक्रम में विश्वविद्यालय से सेवानिवृत पूर्व प्रधान राधेश्याम शर्मा, राजबीर राहड़, भीम सिंह दलाल अाैर दयानंद छिक्कारा को शाॅल ओढ़ाकर सम्मानित किया गया। टैगोर सभागार में आयोजित किए गए शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में कुलसचिव प्रो. गुलशन लाल तनेजा, डीन स्टूडेंट वेल्फेयर प्रो. राजकुमार, परीक्षा नियंत्रक डाॅ. बीएस सिन्धु, डीडीई निदेशक प्रो. कुलदीप सिंह छिक्कारा, वित्त अधिकारी मुकेश भट्ट बतौर विशिष्ट अतिथि उपस्थित रहे।

