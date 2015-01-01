पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सर्दी के सीजन में धुंध की दस्तक:शहर के मार्गों पर सड़क सुरक्षा के इंतजाम नहीं, खतरे से खाली नहीं सफर

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भिवानी राेड पर भाली शुगर मिल के पास बने ब्रेकर पर नहीं लगी सफेद पट्टी।

सर्दी के सीजन में धुंध ने अपनी दस्तक दे दी है। धुंध के कारण पिछले दिनों में कई हादसे भी हो चुके हैं। मगर प्रशासन इन हादसाें काे देखते हुए भी सचेत नहीं दिखाई दे रहा है। भिवानी रोड पर गांव भाली आनंदपुर में शुगर मिल के पास एक्सिडेंटल जोन बना है। यहां ओवरब्रिज से नीचे वाहनों के उतरने के लिए सर्विस रोड है। यहां चौराहा बनता है।

ऐसे में यहां किसी प्रकार की कोई सांकेतिक चिह्न या सिग्नल लाइट नहीं है। दूसरा रोड में कई जगह गड्ढे बने हुए है। अब गन्ने का सीजन आने के कारण शुगर में मिल में ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियों का आवागमन बढ़ गया है। ऐसे में अव्यवस्था होने के कारण हर दूसरे दिन कोई न कोई हादसा होता है। कोई पुलिस कर्मी न होने के कारण वाहन चालक रांग साइड से अपने वाहनों को निकालते है। इससे हादसे होने का भय बना रहता है। भिवानी रोड पर शुगर मिल के पास सड़क और स्पीड़ ब्रेकर से सफेद पट्टी गायब है। ऐसे में धुंध में हादसे होने का भय बना रहता है। सड़क पर कई जगह गड्ढे भी हैं।

महम शुगर मिल में रांग साइड से एंट्री, हादसे का डर

शुगर मिल में गन्ना लेकर जाने वाले वाहन किसी भी समय हादसे का शिकार हो सकते हैं। ट्रकों व ट्रैक्टर ट्राली मालिक को भैणी महाराजपुर गांव से तकरीबन एक किलोमीटर महम शुगर मिल तक गलत साइड में चलना पड़ता है। ऐसे में हिसार से महम की ओर तेज गति से आने वाले वाहन गलत दिशा में चल रहे गन्ने के ट्रैक्टर ट्राली से टकराकर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो सकते हैं। किसानों का कहना है कि फ्लाईओवर के साथ शुगर मिल में जाने के लिए पुल के नीचे से जो कच्चा रास्ता है उसे पक्का नहीं किया। इसे पक्का बनवाने के लिए सहकारिता मंत्री से लेकर वे एसडीएम, डीसी तक गुहार लगा चुके हैं।

अब तक सुनवाई नहीं है। किसान जयवीर, अंकित, अजीत, दिनेश, कर्मपाल, सतवीर, ओमवीर आदि ने बताया कि सहकारिता मंत्री डाॅ. बनवारी लाल व पूर्व मंत्री मनीष ग्रोवर ने रास्ते को पक्का बनवाने का कई बार आश्वासन दिया लेकिन इसे कई साल बीतने के बाद भी नहीं बनवाया। शुगर मिल डायरेक्टर मनोज बलंबा ने बताया कि अधिकारियों काे कई बार रास्ता पक्का कराने के लिए बाेल चुके हैं। किसानाें की समस्या की ओर किसी का ध्यान नहीं। किसानाें काे समस्या न हाे इसलिए रास्ता पक्का करवाना सहित रिफ्लेक्टर लगाए जाने चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें