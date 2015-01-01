पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसे का डर:सड़कों पर स्पीड ब्रेकर पर नहीं सफेद पट्‌टी, धुंध न बन जाए जानलेवा

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
हिसार राेड बाईपास

शहर में वाहनों की गति पर अंकुश लगाने ब्रेकर बनाए गए हैं। इनमें अधिकांश पर सफेद पट्टी नहीं लगाने और सांकेतिक चिह्न नहीं होने से यही ब्रेकर हादसे का कारण बने हैं। शहर के साथ गांवाें में भी कई जगह बनाए गए ब्रेकर में कोई सांकेतिक चिह्न नहीं बने हैं। ऐसे में कई बार लोग हादसे का शिकार हो चुके हैं। रात और सर्दी में धुंध की वजह से खतरा और भी बढ़ जाता है।

हालांकि विभाग कई बार आश्वासन दे चुका है कि ब्रेकर के पास सांकेतिक चिह्न व सफेद पट्टी बनाई जाएगी। इसके बावजूद अभी तक इस तरफ ध्यान नहीं दिया। ऐसे में कभी भी हादसा होने की संभावना से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता है। हालांकि शहर में स्पीड ब्रेकर न दिखाई देने के कारण कई बाइक चालक हादसों में घायल हो चुके हैं। इसको लेकर कई बार लोग प्रशासन के सामने इस समस्या को रख चुके हैं, लेकिन अभी तक प्रशासन ने धुंध में हादसे से बचाव के लिए कोई एक्शन प्लान नहीं बताया है।

यहां नहीं ब्रेकर पर सफेद पट्टी

पुराना बस स्टैंड चौक के पास, भिवानी रोड पर भाली शुगर मिल के पास, हिसार बाईपास चौक पर, जाट भवन के पास समेत कई जगह ऐसे ब्रेकर हैं। जिन पर न तो कोई सफेद पट्टी है। इसके आलवा कोई ऐसा चिह्न भी नहीं लगा है। जिससे यह पता चल सके कि यहां पर ब्रेकर हैं।

दो पहिया वाहन चालक होते हैं ज्यादा घायल

स्पीड ब्रेकर न दिखाई देने के कारण ज्यादातर हादसों में बाइक चालक घायल होते हैं। शहर में कई इलाकों में पिछले साल कई लोग घायल हुए थे। इस संबंध में विभाग की ओर से हर एरिया में ब्रेकर पर स्पीड ब्रेकर लगाने के दावे दिए गए थे।

सर्दी के मौसम में धुंध के मौसम को देखते हुए फील्ड की टीम को निर्देश दिए गए हैं। पीडब्लूडी की सड़कों पर हर जगह सफेद पट्टी लगाई जाए। स्पीड ब्रेकर के पास सांकेतिक चिह्न लगाए जाएं।
-उदयवीर झाझरिया, एक्शन पीडब्लूडी विभाग।

