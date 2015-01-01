पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनावी रण:सांपला नगरपालिका के चुनाव के लिए नामांकन की प्रक्रिया पूरी, आज छंटनी और 18 को होगी नामांकन वापसी

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सांपला नगर पालिका में सहायक निर्वाचन अधिकारी को नामांकन पत्र जमा करवाते आवेदक।
  • चेयरपर्सन के लिए उतरे 6 दावेदार, 15 वार्डों पर आए 56 नामांकन, वार्ड 5 व 14 में 1-1 प्रत्याशी

सांपला नगर पालिका का चुनाव रोचक होता जा रहा है। बुधवार को एक ही दिन में 58 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन भरा है। नामांकन की प्रक्रिया के अंतिम दिन सबसे ज्यादा उम्मीदवार नामांकन भरने के लिए उतरे। ऐसे में एडीएम आफिस में बनाए गए चुनाव कार्यालय में दिनभर भीड़ बनी रही। ऐसे में सुरक्षा के लिए काफी पुलिस बल भी तैनात किया गया था।

बाहर बेरिकेंडिंग कर प्रत्याशी के साथ दो ही लोगों को साथ में जाने की अनुमति दी गई, ताकि भीड़ को काबू किया जा सके और व्यवस्था बनी रहे। नगर पालिका में इस बार महिला एससी सीट आरक्षित की गई है। ऐसे में यहां पर चुनाव के दावेदारों की संख्या भी 6 तक पहुंच गई है। जबकि एक दिन पहले तक यह संख्या सिर्फ एक ही थी। भाजपा प्रत्याशी सोनू ने ही नामांकन किया था। अब अंतिम दिन चुनाव में 5 और उम्मीदवार उतर आए हैं।

भाजपा ने 5 वार्डों में उतारे हैं प्रत्याशी
अब गुरुवार 17 दिसंबर को नामांकन पत्रों की छंटनी की जाएगी। इसमें सभी नामांकन पत्रों को जांचा जाएगा कि नामांकन पत्र पूरा भरा गया है या नहीं। इसी के साथ चुनाव की प्रक्रिया का दूसरा चरण भी बुधवार को पूरा हो गया। नगरपालिका के 15 वार्डों के लिए 56 नामांकन सामने आए हैं। दो वार्डों में तो एक-एक ही नामांकन आया है। यहां पर वार्ड पांच से राखी व वार्ड 14 से प्रियंका ने ही नामांकन किया है। ऐसे में छंटनी के बाद तय होगा कि यहां पर इन दोनों को ही पार्षद मान लिया जाए। चूंकि यहां पर टक्कर के लिए कोई विकल्प ही नहीं है। ऐसे में सर्वसम्मति बननी लाजिमी है। वहीं जजपा की ओर से 5 वार्डों में 2, 4, 9, 13 और 15 वार्डों पर प्रत्याशी उतारे गए हैं। ऐसे में चुनाव अब खींच भी सकता है।

सबसे ज्यादा 13 वार्ड में प्रत्याशी
नगरपालिका के वार्ड नंबर 13 में सबसे ज्यादा 6 प्रत्याशी मैदान में उतरे हैं। फिलहाल छंटनी और नामांकन वापसी की प्रक्रिया भी होनी है। ऐसे में नामांकन वापस लेने के बाद ही स्थिति स्पष्ट हो पाएगी कि मैदान में कौन डटेगा और किसके साथ कौन टकराएगा।

ये हैं चेयरपर्सन प्रत्याशी
1. सोनू पत्नी नवीन
2. पूजा पत्नी बिजेंद्र सिंह
3. मंजू पत्नी तनवीर सिंह
4. सुषमा पत्नी यशपाल
5. संदीप कुमारी पत्नी संदीप ओहलाण
6. पूजा मदान पत्नी मनोज कुमार

आज होगी नामांकन पत्रों की छंटनी
नगरपालिका सांपला के 2020 चुनाव को लेकर अध्यक्ष पद के लिए कुल 6 नामांकन पत्र व सदस्य पद के लिए कुल 56 नामांकन पत्र प्राप्त हुए है। पूरी प्रक्रिया शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से पूरी कर ली गई है। अब 17 दिसंबर को नामांकन पत्रों की छंटनी की प्रक्रिया को पूरा किया जाएगा। -राकेश कुमार, सहायक निर्वाचन अधिकारी, सांपला नगरपालिका।

