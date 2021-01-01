पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टीके की उतर गई टोक:अब बढ़ रहा विश्वास, मेगा वैक्सीनेशन ड्राइव में 93.33% हेल्थ वर्कर ने लगवाई वैक्सीन

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन की डोज लगवाते मेडिसिन विभाग के वरिष्ठ चिकित्सक डॉ. दीपक जैन। - Dainik Bhaskar
कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन की डोज लगवाते मेडिसिन विभाग के वरिष्ठ चिकित्सक डॉ. दीपक जैन।
  • कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन की मेगा ड्राइव : 24 सेंटरों पर 1500 में से 1400 हेल्थ वर्कर आगे आए

जिले में सोमवार को 24 सेंटरों पर कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन की मेगा ड्राइव सफल रही। रोहतक, कलानौर, महम, लाखनमाजरा सांपला ब्लॉक, पीजीआई डेंटल कॉलेज, पीजीआईएमएस में बनाए गए छोटे-बड़े सेंटरों पर पूरे दिन में 1500 में से 1400 यानी 93.33 फीसदी के करीब हेल्थ केयर वर्कर, पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ, सिक्याेरिटी गार्ड्स ने कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन की डोज लगवाई।

पीजीआई डेंटल काॅलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ. संजय तिवारी ने पहल करते हुए ऑडिटोरियम में 100 डॉक्टरों से वैक्सीन की डोज लगवाने का आह्वान किया था। जिसमें 94 चिकित्सकों ने अभियान में शामिल होकर वैक्सीन की डोज लगवाई। पीजीआई के तीन सेंटर में 124 हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स अभियान में शामिल हुए। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अनिल बिरला ने बताया कि जिले में छोटे-बड़े 24 सेंटरों पर 1500 का लक्ष्य था और 1400 यानी 93.33 प्रतिशत हेल्थ केयर वर्करों को कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन की डोज लगवाई।

मेगा वैक्सीनेशन ड्राइव में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से कोविड 19 के जिला नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. राजबीर सभरवाल, डिप्टी सीएस डॉ. सत्यवान, पीजीआई की ओर से मेडिसिन विभाग के वरिष्ठ चिकित्सक डॉ. दीपक जैन, पीजीआईडीएस प्राचार्य डॉ. संजय तिवारी ने कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन की डोज लगवाई। कम्युनिटी मेडिसिन विभाग की सीनियर रेजीडेंट चिकित्सक डॉ. शीबा सेठी ने पीजीआई के सिक्योरिटी गार्ड्स को वैक्सीनेशन में शामिल होने के लिए मोटिवेट किया।

पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ और सिक्याेरिटी गार्ड भी अभियान को सफल बनाने के लिए आगे आए

अगले हफ्ते से डेंटल के छात्रों को लगाई जाएगी वैक्सीन

पीजीआईडीएस के प्राचार्य डॉ. संजय तिवारी ने कहा कि इस वैक्सीनेशन की शुरुआत में जिनको यह वैक्सीन लग रही है वे काफी सौभाग्यशाली हैं। डॉ. तिवारी ने कहा कि अभी तक इस वैक्सीन का कोई भी साइड-इफैक्ट सामने नहीं आया है। डॉ. तिवारी ने बताया कि उनके सभी चिकित्सक यह वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए बहुत उत्सुक हैं और जल्द ही अन्य चिकित्सक भी नंबर आते ही वैक्सीन लगवा लेंगे। पब्लिक हेल्थ डेंटिसटरी के विभागाध्यक्ष डॉ. मंजूनाथ बीसी ने कहा कि अगले हफ्ते डेंटल के छात्रों को भी यह वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी।

डेंटल कॉलेज में वैक्सीनेशन यूएचएस रजिस्ट्रार, सिविल सर्जन के साथ ये डटे हौसला बढ़ाने

वैक्सीनेशन दिवस पर सोमवार को डेंटल कॉलेज में आयोजित किए गए टीकाकरण सत्र में बतौर मुख्य अतिथि यूएचएस रजिस्ट्रार डॉ. एचके अग्रवाल और सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अनिल बिरला ने शिरकत की। रजिस्ट्रार डॉ. एचके अग्रवाल ने बताया कि वे पीजीआईएमएस में किए जा रहे वैक्सीनेशन ट्रायल का हिस्सा हैं, जिसके तहत उन्हें दूसरी डोज भी लग चुकी है। अब वे जल्द ही अपनी एंटीबॉडी टेस्ट करवाएंगे, यदि उनमें एंटीबॉडी नहीं मिली तो वे भी यह वैक्सीन खुद को लगवाएंगे। इस अवसर पर नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. आरबी जैन, डीन छात्र कल्याण डॉ. गजेंद्र सिंह, डॉ. एससी नरूला, डॉ. मंजूनाथ बीसी, डॉ. आरके शर्मा, डॉ. विरेंद्र सिंह, डॉ. मनू राठी, जनसंपर्क विभाग के इंचार्ज डॉ. वरुण अरोड़ा, डॉ. अम्बिका गुप्ता, डॉ. आदर्श, डॉ. हरनीत व चिकित्सक मौजूद रहे।

कलानौर में 238 हेल्थ केयर वर्करों ने लगवाई वैक्सीन: कलानौर के उपमंडल नागरिक अस्पताल में एसएमओ डॉ. कमला वर्मा ने 287 लोगों में टीकाकरण कराने का लक्ष्य लिया था। इनमें से 238 यानी 82.9 फीसदी हेल्थ केयर वर्करों को वैक्सीन की डोज दी गई। इस मौके पर डॉ. सतीश चुघ, डॉ. दयानंद, डॉ. पवन, आरएमओ डॉ. तेज सिंह, डॉ. विवेक गेरा, डॉ. सीमा मौजूद रहे। वहीं लाखनमाजरा सीएचसी में एसएमओ डॉ. रमनजीत कौर के निर्देशन में टीकाकरण अभियान चलाया गया। पूरे दिन चली ड्राइव में आए हेल्थ केयर वर्करों ने कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन की डोज लगवाई। इस मौके पर सीडीपीओ, आशा व आंगनबाड़ी वर्करों ने भी हिस्सा लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser