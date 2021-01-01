पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:8 नंबर ड्रेन के हडवारे में लूट के लिए घुसे नकाबपोश, रॉड मारकर कारिंदे की हत्या

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
कारिंदों से पूछताछ करते पुलिस अधिकारी।
कारिंदों से पूछताछ करते पुलिस अधिकारी।
  • गुरुवार रात 2 बजे की घटना, एक कारिंदा गंभीर रूप से घायल
  • हडवारे के काम से जुड़े बदमाश प्रवृति के लोगों पर शक

भिवानी चुंगी के पास ड्रेन नंबर आठ पर बने हडवारा में गुरुवार रात करीब डेढ़ बजे बदमाश यहां सो रहे दो कारिंदों के सिर पर राॅड मारकर लूटपाट कर फरार हो गए। हमले के चलते एक कारिंदे शामली निवासी अजीम उर्फ कालू की मौत हो गई और दूसरे का पीजीआई में इलाज चल रहा है। हडवारे से बदमाश सूखा माल व दो मोबाइल फोन लूटकर ले गए हैं। नकाबपोश बदमाशों की संख्या 5 से 6 तक बताई गई है।

रात 3 बजे ट्रामा सेंटर से सूचना मिलने के बाद डीएसपी महेश कुमार, थाना शिवाजी कॉलोनी इंचार्ज बलवंत सिंह, एफएसएल इंचार्ज डॉ. सरोज दहिया मलिक की टीम हडवारे में कारिंदों की झुग्गी में पहुंची और मामले की जांच की गई।

दूसरे प्रदेशों से जुड़े हडा-रोड़ी तस्करों पर शक

पुलिस की जांच में यह मामला आसपास हड्‌डा-रोडी का काम करने वालों से ही जुड़ा नजर अा रहा है। ऐसे में पुलिस की नजर में आसपास के उन लोगों की भी पड़ताल की जा रही है जोकि इस काम से जुड़े हुए हैं और दूसरे जिलों व राज्यों में अवैध तरीके से ऐसा धंधा करते हैं।

पुलिस ने खंगाली सीसीटीवी फुटेज

थाना शिवाजी कॉलोनी पुलिस ने हडवारा में कारिंदे की हत्या के मामले में शामिल आरोपियों की धरपकड़ के लिए आसपास लगे की सीसीटीवी के फुटेज भी खंगाले हैं। अभी तक इनमें कोई सुराग हाथ नहीं लगा है। इसके अलावा पुलिस ने शहर के आसपास बने टोल प्लाजा जैसे डीघल, मकड़ौली व मदीना समेत शहर के चौक-चौराहों पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे की फुटेज निकलवाई है।

राॅड से किया हमला, फाेन भी छीने

यूपी के सहारनपुर निवासी कारिंदे अर्जुन उर्फ बंटी ने बताया कि वे भिवानी चुंगी के पास बने हडवारे में मृत पशु उठाने का काम करते हैं। रात करीब डेढ़ बजे शामली निवासी अजीम उर्फ कालू ड्रेन नंबर 8 के पास बनी अपनी झुग्गी मे सोए हुए थे। करीब डेढ़ बजे एक पिकअप गाड़ी में रात को 5 से 6 बदमाश आए।

इनमें से चार लड़के अंदर झुग्गी में आए और मेरे माथे में लोहे की राॅड मार दी। दाे लड़कों ने अजीम उर्फ कालू पर लोहे की राॅड से वार कर दिया। उसके सिर व शरीर पर कई वार किए गए। इसके बाद मुझे पकड़कर हडवारा के अंदर ले गए। इन्होंने यहां अंदर रखे हुए कट्टों काे उठा लिया। इनमें हडवारा का सूखा माल भरकर रखा हुआ था। इसके बाद मेरा व कालू का मोबाइल फोन भी छीन लिया।

