धरना:दूसरे दिन नपा कर्मियों ने की भूख हड़ताल खत्म, कहा- सरकार ने मांगें जल्द पूरी नहीं की तो प्रदेश स्तर पर करेंगे आंदोलन

राेहतकएक घंटा पहले
नगर निगम कार्यालय के बाहर भूख हड़ताल खत्म करते कर्मचारी।

नगर पालिका कर्मचारी संघ की ओर से की जा रही दो दिवसीय क्रमिक भूख हड़ताल गुरुवार काे खत्म कर दी गई। नगर निगम कार्यालय के बाहर कर्मचारी सुबह से धरनास्थल पर बैठे रहे। यहां प्रधान संजय बिड़लान ने कहा कि इस क्रमिक भूख हड़ताल के लिए पहले ही आह्वान कर दिया था, जिसके समर्थन में कर्मचारी आगे आए हैं। मांगें पूरी न होने से सरकार के प्रति कर्मचारियों में रोष है।

उन्होंने कहा कि यदि सरकार ने जल्द मांगों को पूरा नहीं किया तो कर्मचारी प्रदेश स्तर पर आंदोलन करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि मांगों में 25 अप्रैल व 17 अगस्त के इसी साल हुए फैसले को लागू किया जाना चाहिए। चार हजार रुपए कर्मचारियों को जोखिम भत्ता लागू किया जाए, कोरोना से कर्मचारी की मौत होने पर उसके परिजनों को 50 लाख रुपए दिए जाए।

ठेका प्रथा समाप्त की जाए, छंटनी ग्रस्त कर्मचारियों को ड्यूटी पर वापस लिया जाए, कच्चे कर्मचारियों को पक्का किया जाए, सफाई कर्मचारियों, सीवरमैन, हैंड-सीवर मैन, सफाई दरोगा और तृतीय व चतुर्थ श्रेणी के नए पद सृजित किए जाए। फायर ड्राइवरों को स्वीकृत पदों पर समायोजित करने व अन्य मांगों को लेकर आवाज उठाई जा रही है। विकास लोहट, बिंटू शर्मा, बलराज, संदीप, मनीष, बलविंद्र, अशोक डुलगच, कौशल, दर्शना, सौरभ, मुकेश, रोहताश, सतपाल, सूरज, पवन, अजीत, संजय, पवन, अंकित व अन्य मौजूद रहे।

