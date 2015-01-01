पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अंतरराष्ट्रीय गीता महोत्सव:स्कूलों में हाेगी ऑनलाइन प्रतियोगिता, 50 विद्यार्थियों को करेंगे शामिल,कोविड-19 के प्रोटोकॉल का रखा जा रहा है विशेष ध्यान

रोहतक8 मिनट पहले
अंतरराष्ट्रीय गीता महोत्सव को लेकर एडीसी की अध्यक्षता में बैठक आयोजित।

अंतरराष्ट्रीय गीता महोत्सव 17 से 25 दिसंबर तक कुरुक्षेत्र में मनाया जाएगा। डीसी कैप्टन मनोज कुमार ने बताया कि रोहतक जिला में शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से ऑनलाइन स्पर्धाओं का आयोजन किया जा रहा है जिसमें विद्यार्थी गीता आधारित विभिन्न स्पर्धाओं में भागीदार बन रहे हैं। गीता महोत्सव को भव्य बनाने के लिए सभी स्कूल से 50 बच्चों को इसमें शामिल किया जाएगा।

जिले में यह कार्यक्रम वर्चुअल किया जाएगा। जिला प्रशासन तथा सूचना, जनसंपर्क एवं भाषा विभाग की ओर से अंतरराष्ट्रीय गीता महोत्सव के ऑनलाइन आयोजन बारे विस्तार से प्रचार-प्रसार भी किया जा रहा है। जिला में विभागीय होर्डिंग्स पर तथा हरियाणा राज्य परिवहन की बसों पर जागरूकता बैनर लगाकर आमजन को ऑनलाइन कार्यक्रम से जुड़ने के लिए प्रेरित किया जा रहा है। एडीसी महेंद्रपाल की अध्यक्षता में बैठक आयोजित की गई। बैठक में गीता महोत्सव की तैयारियों की समीक्षा की गई और आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए बैठक में नगराधीश सुरेंद्र सिंह व जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी डॉ. विजय लक्ष्मी नांदल भी मौजूद रहे।

सेमिनार व गोष्ठियां ऑनलाइन आयोजित होंगी
इस वर्ष गीता पर आधारित ऑनलाइन सेमिनार व गोष्ठियां ही आयोजित की जाएंगी और कुरुक्षेत्र से ही तीर्थ स्थलों पर आरती, ग्लोबल चैंटिंग व अन्य कार्यक्रमों का सीधा प्रसारण किया जाएगा। गीता पाठ 21 से 26 दिसंबर तक ज्योतिसर में आयोजित किए जाएंगे। 24 दिसंबर को कुरुक्षेत्र विश्वविद्यालय में संत सेमिनार आयोजित होगा और 25 दिसम्बर को गीता ग्लोबल चैंटिंग ऑनलाइन आयोजित की जाएगी और ब्रह्मसरोवर पर दीपदान का आयोजन पुरुषोत्तमपुरा बाग में आयोजित किया जाएगा।

