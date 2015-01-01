पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुरक्षित सड़क अभियान:2 साल में सिर्फ प्लान बना, सड़क की खामियां ढूंढने को फिर दो साल मिले

रोहतक2 घंटे पहले
सुखपुरा चाैक पर लगाने के लिए रखे हुए बेरिकेड्स।

शहर की सड़कों पर जगह-जगह लाल रंग के बैरिकेड लगाकर सड़कों पर दो साल से प्रयोग किया जा रहा है। वर्ल्ड रिसोर्स इंस्टीच्यूट (डब्लयूआरआई) एवं बोटनार की ओर से इसे लेकर पहले दो साल में स्कूली बच्चों के सफर को सुरक्षित बनाने का दावा किया गया है। खैर, अभी तक प्लान में बताई गई खामियों पर काम नहीं हो पाया है। हालांकि एनजीओ के प्रतिनिधियों का कहना है कि पहले दो साल में उनकी ओर से सिर्फ प्लान बनाया गया है।

वीडियो एनालिटिक करके रिपोर्ट दी गई है। इस प्लान पर पीडब्लूडी, नगर निगम व अन्य एजेंसियों की ओर से काम किया जाएगा। अब गुरुवार को दोबारा से आगामी दो साल के लिए नए प्रोजेक्ट को शुरू कर दिया गया है। इसमें अब कॉलेजों के स्टूडेंट्स के लिए सड़क पर सुरक्षित सफर बनाने का प्लान बनाया जाएगा। इसे लेकर नया एमओयू किया गया है। इसके तहत डब्ल्यूआरआई और बोटनार की ओर से दूसरे चरण में कॉलेजों में पढ़ने वाले विद्यार्थियों के लिए शहर की सडक़ों को सुरक्षित बनाने पर अध्ययन किया जाएगा और डिजाइन तैयार किया जाएगा।

पहले चरण में 5 निजी स्कूल शामिल, सरकारी एक भी नहीं

प्रथम चरण में बीते दो वर्षों में विद्यालयों में पढऩे वाले विद्यार्थियों के लिए शहर में 13 किलोमीटर दस स्थलों पर सड़क सुरक्षा को बेहतर बनाने के लिए कार्य किया है, दो वर्ष के अध्ययन के बाद एक डिजाइन तैयार किया है, जिसके अध्ययन के बाद भविष्य में शहर की इन सडक़ों के चिन्हित स्थलों का निर्माण तैयार किए गए डिजाइन के आधार पर किया जाएगा। हैरानी की बात यह है कि पहले चरण में पांच स्कूलों लिया गया, जिनमें एमडीएन स्कूल, मॉडल स्कूल, सैनी स्कूल, नितानंद स्कूल और एसआरएस स्कूल को चुना गया।

इनमें एक भी सरकारी स्कूल को शामिल नहीं किया गया। जबकि सड़क सुरक्षा पढ़ाने की जरूरत सरकारी स्कूल के बच्चों को भी है। प्रतिनिधि सारिका पांडा भट्ट का कहना है कि पहले साल में सर्वे किया। टोपोग्राफी सर्वे भी किया गया। स्टूडेंट्स के साथ अभिभावकों के साथ स्कूल बस चालकों की ट्रेनिंग भी की गई। इसकी पूरा डिटेल हमारे पास है।

तीसरे सेगमेंट की भी जरूरत पड़ेगी?

प्रशासन के समक्ष बोटनार की ओर से अपनी रिपोर्ट देने के दौरान डीसी कैप्टन मनोज कुमार ने एनजीआे के प्रतिनिधियों से सवाल किया कि अभी तक पहले दो साल में स्कूली बच्चे के लिए प्लान बनाया है और अब कॉलेज वाले बच्चों के दृष्टिकोण से प्लान बनाकर देंगे। ऐसा तो नहीं है कि इन दो सेगमेंट को पूरा करने के बाद फिर आवश्यकता पड़ेगी कि 57 साल के आदमी के लिए अलग से सड़क पर व्यवस्था करनी पड़ेगी। इस पर प्रतिनिधियों ने ना में सिर हिला दिया। वहीं डीसी ने सवाल किया कि इस प्रोजेक्ट के लिए क्या आपने हरियाणा सरकार से कोई पैसा लिया है? क्या आपकी मंशा हरियाणा सरकार से जिला प्रशासन से पैसा लेने की है? इस पर प्रतिनिधियों ने ना में जवाब दिया। साथ ही डीसी ने पूछा कि आपकी ओर से जो भी खर्च किया जाता है वह सरकारी है या गैर सरकारी? प्रतिनिधियों ने बताया कि वे गैर सरकारी तरीके से ही खर्च करते हैं।

बदलाव के बारे में मिलेंगे तथ्य

डीसी कैप्टन मनोज कुमार ने कहा कि दूसरे चरण में शहर में कॉलेजों में पढ़ने वाले विद्यार्थियों की सुरक्षा को लेकर प्रेक्टिकल से पूर्व और प्रेक्टिकल के बाद के अंतर की ड्रोन से मैपिंग की जाती है, जिसके बाद यह पता लगाया जाता है कि नए डिजाइन से सड़क सुरक्षा में कितना बदलाव होगा।

