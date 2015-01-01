पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दी शहीदान ए वतन कमेटी ने दिया धरना:हुडा कॉम्प्लेक्स से पंडित नेहरू की मूर्ति हटाने की योजना का विरोध

रोहतक41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हुडा कॉम्प्लेक्स में धरना-प्रदर्शन करते विधायक बीबी बतरा व कार्यकर्ता।

हुडा कॉम्प्लेक्स में देश के प्रथम प्रधानमंत्री पंडित जवाहरलाल नेहरू की मूर्ति को हटाने की योजना का मामला तूल पकड़ता जा रहा है। दी शहीदान-ए-वतन कमेटी ने शुक्रवार को हुडा कॉम्पलेक्स में सांकेतिक धरना दिया। इस दौरान कांग्रेस विधायक भारत भूषण बतरा ने अपना समर्थन दिया। विधायक ने मूर्ति को यथा स्थिति बनाए रखने के लिए प्रदेश सरकार को 15 दिन का अल्टीमेटम दिया है।

उन्होंने ऐसा नहीं होने पर पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री भूपेंद्र हुड़्डा व राज्यसभा सदस्य दीपेंद्र हुड्‌डा के नेतृत्व में बड़ा आंदोलन करने की चेतावनी दी है। धरनास्थल पर वक्ताओं ने कहा कि हरियाणा सरकार हुडा कॉम्पलेक्स में कामर्शियल कॉम्पलेक्स निर्माण के लिए वर्ष 1999 से स्थापित पंडित जवाहरलाल नेहरू की मूर्ति को हटाना चाहती है।

इसके विरोध में स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों के परिवार व शहरवासी आ गए हैं। विधायक बतरा ने कहा कि भिवानी स्टैंड की तर्ज पर हुडा कॉम्पलेक्स में तैयार हो रहा प्राइवेट कमर्शियल कॉम्पलेक्स हरियाणा सरकार का भ्रष्टाचार पार्ट नंबर-2 है। प्रशासन की ओर से मूर्ति को हुडा पार्क में स्थापित करने का प्रस्ताव कांग्रेस पार्टी को मंजूर नहीं है। क्योंकि वह केवल एक कॉलोनी का पार्क है।

पिता के प्रयासों से नेहरू जी की मूर्ति स्थापित हुई: मनमोहन
दी शहीदान-ए-वतन कमेटी के प्रधान मनमोहन आजाद ने कहा कि उनके पिता स्वर्गीय पूरन चंद आजाद ने स्वतंत्रता की लड़ाई में अंग्रेजों से लोहा लिया था। उनके प्रयासों के बाद यहां नेहरू जी की मूर्ति को स्थापित हुई। इस जगह के साथ शहरवासियों का भावनात्मक जुड़ाव भी है। इस मौके पर पार्षद गुलशन ईशपुनियानी, पार्षद कदम सिंह अहलावत, पूर्व डिप्टी मेयर अशोक भाटी, रघुवीर सैनी, सूरजमल रोज, देवेंद्र भारत, अमर अरोड़ा, नंद कपूर, राजू नारंग, तिलक मग्गू, ताराचंद बागड़ी, योगेंद्र बॉस, राकेश गर्ग, सुनील बल्ली, सुनीता, सोम मेहता, गीता भारती, वीरेंद्र बोहत, रामस्वरूप, प्रिंस मल्होत्रा, चरणजीत शर्मा, नरेश अरोड़ा, विकास परमार, संजय दलाल, कुलदीप बत्तरा, पूर्ण चुघ, मदन विरमानी, नरेश हुड़िया, संगीता सहरावत, राजीव अत्री, पारस बुधवार, नरेश सांघी सहित बड़ी संख्या में शहरवासी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें