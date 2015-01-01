पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हेल्थ शिविर:अभिभावक समय-समय पर बच्चों की आंखों की जांच करवाते रहें : डॉ. जेपी

रोहतक40 मिनट पहले
हेल्थ विश्वविद्यालय के क्षेत्रीय नेत्र विज्ञान संस्थान की ओर से आगामी 14 नवंबर को बाल दिवस के उपलक्ष्य में यह सप्ताह बाल दिवस सप्ताह के रूप में मनाया जा रहा है। इस सप्ताह का शुभारंभ मंगलवार को नेत्र रोग विभाग के सीनियर प्रोफेसर डॉ. जेपी चुघ ने रिबन काटकर किया। सीनियर प्रोफेसर डॉ. जेपी चुघ ने कहा कि समय समय पर बच्चों के नेत्रों की जांच करवाते रहना चाहिए।

पीजीआईएमएस के नेत्र रोग विभाग में बच्चों के इलाज में प्रयोग होने वाली सभी नवीनतम मशीनें उपलब्ध हैं। पीडियाट्रिक ऑप्थेलमोलॉजी यूनिट से प्रोफेसर डॉ. नीभा आनंद, डॉ. उर्मिल चावला व डॉ. रीना गुप्ता ने बाल नेत्र रोगों पर व्याख्यान दिए। उन्होंने सभी बच्चों व उनके माता-पिता को संबोधित करते हुए बालपन में पाए जाने वाले कई प्रकार के नेत्र रोग जैसे की तिरछापन, रिफ्रेक्टिव एरर(चश्मे का नंबर), पलकों की बीमारियां आदि, जिनकी वजह से एम्बलायोपिया(सुस्त आंख) हो सकता है, इन विषयों पर रोशनी डाली।

उन्होंने बताया कि समय रहते यदि माता पिता अपने बच्चों की आंखों की जांच कराएं तो इन सभी बीमारियों का इलाज संभव है। उन्होंने कहा कि आने वाले दिनों में भी पंपलेट वितरण द्वारा नेत्र विभाग में आने वाले सभी बच्चों व उनके माता-पिता को इन बीमारियों के बारे में जागरूक किया जाएगा।

डॉ. जेपी चुघ ने बताया कि इस अवसर पर बच्चों के बीच कलरिंग प्रतियोगिता एवं जूनियर डॉक्टर्स द्वारा पोस्टर मेकिंग प्रतियोगिता का भी आयोजन किया गया। सभी विजेताओं को पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया गया। इस अवसर पर डॉ. राजेंद्र चौहान, डॉ. मनीषा राठी, डॉ. मनीषा नाडा, डॉ. सुमित सचदेवा, डॉ. अशोक राठी व डॉ. जितेंद्र फौगाट सहित कई चिकित्सक उपस्थित रहे।

