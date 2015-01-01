पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डिजिटल हेल्थ मिशन:पीजीआई में 66 बेड के कोविड आईसीयू में मरीजों को मिलेगा इलाज

रोहतक4 घंटे पहले
उम्मीद है कि वर्ष 2021 की शुरुआत में कोविड वैक्सीन उपलब्ध हो जाएगी। यह कहना है केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन का। वे गुरुवार को ऑनलाइन पीजीआईएमएस में बने न्यू ओटी कम 66 बेड के काेविड आईसीयू कॉम्पलेक्स के उद्घाटन अवसर पर मुख्यअतिथि के तौर पर उपस्थित हुए थे। उन्होंने बटन दबाकर इस कॉम्पलेक्स का उद्घाटन किया।

डॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने कहा कि रेवाड़ी जिले में एक नया एम्स बनने वाला है। डिजिटल हेल्थ मिशन 6 राज्यों में शुरू हो गया है और वे चाहते हैं कि हरियाणा इसमें पहल करे और अन्य के लिए एक उदाहरण बनें। उन्होंने कहा कि पोस्ट कोविड केयर सेंटर की बहुत जरूरत है और उस पर कार्य होना चाहिए।

केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण राज्यमंत्री अश्विनी कुमार चाैबे, राज्यमंत्री अश्विनी कुमार, सांसद डॉ. अरविंद शर्मा व पीजीआई के निदेशक डॉ. रोहताश यादव ने भी संबोधित किया। इस अवसर पर कुलसचिव डॉ. एचके अग्रवाल, एडीसी महेंद्रपाल, चिकित्सा अधीक्षक डॉ. पुष्पा दहिया, डीन एकेडमिक अफेयर डॉ. एसएस लोहचब, डीन डाॅ. सरिता मग्गू, डीएसडब्लू व फार्मेसी कालेज के प्राचार्य डाॅ. गजेंद्र सिंह व प्रो. संतोष सहित चिकित्सक व अन्य व्यक्ति उपस्थित रहे।

कुलपति डॉ. ओपी कालरा ने कहा कि इस बहुमंजिला भवन को बनाने में 55.3 करोड़ रुपए का खर्च आया है, जिसमें 16 मॉडर्न ओटी भी हैं। इस कॉम्पलेक्स में 34 बेड का आईसीयू कॉम्पलेक्स प्रथम तल पर है, इसके साथ ही तीसरे और चतुर्थ फ्लोर पर प्री ऑपरेटिव व पोस्ट ऑपरेटिव 32 आईसीयू बेड वेंटिलेटर की सुविधा के साथ उपलब्ध हैं। मरीजों को तत्परता से इलाज उपलब्ध करवाने के लिए प्रथम तल पर कोरोना के मरीजों को भर्ती कर इलाज शुरू कर दिया है, वहीं नॉन कोविड मरीजों को तृतीय तल पर भर्ती किया जाएगा।

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज ने कहा कि हरियाणा सरकार पीजीआईएमएस में पोस्ट कोविड केयर एंड रिसर्च सेंटर की स्थापना करने जा रही है, ताकि लोगों को कोरोना खत्म होने के बाद उसके दुष्प्रभावों से होने वाली स्वास्थ्य समस्या का सामना ना करना पड़े।

