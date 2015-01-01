पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Rohtak
  • Permission For Chhath Puja With Conditions, Migrants Will Be Able To Give Arghya At Delhi Road Ghat Of BSB Canal

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आस्था:छठ पूजा के लिए शर्तों के साथ इजाजत, बीएसबी नहर के दिल्ली रोड घाट पर प्रवासी दे सकेंगे अर्घ्य

रोहतक2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बीएसबी नहर पर छठ पूजा के लिए तैयारी करते समिति के सदस्य।

आज से शुरू हो रहे चार दिवसीय छठ पूजा कार्यक्रम को लेकर प्रशासन की ओर से स्थिति स्पष्ट कर दी गई। मंगलवार को छठ पूजा कार्यक्रम को लेकर प्रशासन ने पूर्वांचल एकता समिति को मंजूरी प्रदान कर दी है। अब दिल्ली रोड स्थित बीएसबी नहर के घाट पर छठ पूजा के सभी कार्यक्रम हो सकते हैं।

हालांकि प्रशासन की ओर से मंजूरी देते हुए स्पष्ट किया गया है कि कार्यक्रम कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार ही आयोजित होना चाहिए। इसमें लोगों को मास्क लगाने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना अनिवार्य रहेगी। वहीं ज्यादा भीड़ जुटने पर आयोजकों को ही सारे प्रबंधों को पूरा करना होगा। सुरक्षा व्यवस्था संभालने के लिए पुलिस बल तैनात रहेगा।

भालौठ सब ब्रांच नहर पर तैयारी शुरू
दिल्ली बाईपास स्थित भालौठ सब ब्रांच नहर के किनारे हर साल छठ पूजा का आयोजन होता रहा है। वहां श्रद्धालु परिवारों के युवाओं ने नहर के किनारे व्रती लोगों के उतरने के लिए कच्ची सीढ़ियां बनानी शुरू कर दी है। उनका कहना है कि बुधवार से छठ पूजा नहाय खाय से शुरू हो जाएगी। समय कम होने से इसकी तैयारी करनी पड़ रही है। जल के पास रहकर छठ पूजा करने का विधान है। इसलिए प्रशासन को पूजा करने की अनुमति प्रदान करनी चाहिए।

पुलिस-एसडीएम की रिपोर्ट मिलने के बाद आवेदन पर दी मंजूरी
पूर्वांचल एकता समिति के आवेदन पर संबंधित थाना क्षेत्र पुलिस और एसडीएम की रिपोर्ट आने के बाद इस पर मंजूरी दे दी गई। सभी गाइडलाइन का पालन करना होगा। मास्क और सामाजिक दूरी बनाकर रखनी ही होगी, ताकि कोरोना से बचाव किया जा सके। -सुरेंद्र सिंह, सिटीएम, रोहतक।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें