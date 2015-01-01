पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शिक्षा:जिले के 50 आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र अपग्रेड होकर बनेंगे प्ले स्कूल

रोहतक2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।

हरियाणा सरकार ने पहले चरण में प्रदेश भर में 1135 आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों को प्ले स्कूल बनाने का निर्णय लिया है। रोहतक जिले में 50 आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों को प्ले स्कूलों के रूप में अपग्रेड किया जाएगा। इसकी जिम्मेदारी शिक्षा विभाग व महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग के अलावा गैर सरकारी संगठन प्रथम एजुकेशन को दी है। यह बात डीसी कैप्टन मनोज कुमार ने कही। उन्हाेंने कहा कि यह मास्टर ट्रेनर पर निर्भर रहेगा कि वे किस प्रकार से प्ले स्कूलों में काम करने वाली आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर्स को प्रशिक्षित करेंगे।

डीसी मंगलवार को एमडीयू के भागीरथी गर्ल्स हॉस्टल में महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग की ओर से आयोजित प्रशिक्षण कार्यशाला के शुभारंभ पर मास्टर ट्रेनर को संबोधित कर रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि मास्टर ट्रेनर्स को बाल विकास के हर एक पहलू को अच्छे से जानना होगा तभी वे आगे जाकर आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर्स को तैयार कर पाएंगे। महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग की कार्यक्रम अधिकारी बिमलेश कुमारी ने बताया कि मास्टर ट्रेनर के इस कार्यक्रम में एक ग्रुप में एक सीडीपीओ, 2 सुपरवाइजर व एक सदस्य शिक्षा विभाग से शामिल किया है।

उन्होंने बताया कि प्रशिक्षण के इस कार्यक्रम में प्रदेश के 11 जिले शामिल है। इनमें रोहतक के अलावा अंबाला, झज्जर, जींद, करनाल, कुरुक्षेत्र, पंचकूला, पानीपत, सोनीपत, यमुनानगर व पलवल शामिल है। इस अवसर पर प्रथम एजुकेशन संस्था के राजेंद्र शर्मा, अनुदेशक मुकेश कादयान, डब्लू सीडीपीओ वैशाली व मंजू राणा व जिला मौलिक शिक्षा अधिकारी कृष्णा फौगाट आदि मौजूद रहे।

जिले के इन गांवों और वार्डों में बनेंगे प्ले स्कूल
जिले के चिड़ी ब्लॉक के गांव चिड़ी, टिटौली, लाखनमाजरा, चांदी व बैंसी, सांपला ब्लॉक के गांव पाकस्मा, चुलियाना रोज, कारोर, सांपला, ईस्माइला 11बी, ईस्माइला 9बी, दतौड़, गांधरा, भैंसरू खुर्द, हसनगढ़, बलियाना व खरावड़, रोहतक शहरी ब्लॉक में गांधी कैंप वार्ड 14, सुनारिया कलां वार्ड 22, गढ़ी बोहर वार्ड 10, महम के गांव मदीना गिंधरान, फरमाणा खास, भैणी सुरजन, खेड़ी महम, सीसर, निंदाना, गिरावड़, बहलबा, फरमाणा बादशाहपुर, मोखरा खास, कृष्णगढ़, निंदाना एमपुर व भैणी महाराजपुर, रोहतक ग्रामीण ब्लॉक के गांव खिड़वाली, आसन, मकडौली खुर्द, पोलंगी, समर गोपालपुर, बसंतपुर व सांघी और कलानौर के गांव भाली, निगाना, कटेसरा, काहनौर, कलानौर, जिंदराण, सैम्पल व पटवापुर शामिल हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें