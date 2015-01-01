पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:3 दिन बाद कम हुआ हवा में जहर, 400 से नीचे आया एक्यूआई, सैर से अब भी बचें

राेहतक44 मिनट पहले
पुराना सेशन कोर्ट की जगह में रात 10:00 बजे जलाया गया कूड़ा।

आए दिन हवा जहरीली होती जा रही है। दीपावली से पहले ही इस साल प्रदूषण के रिकॉर्ड टूटते नजर जा रहे हैं। केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड की ओर से बुधवार को सुबह 8 बजे एक्यूआई का स्तर 410 एमजी रहा। हालांकि दिन में हवा चलने से 12 घंटे बाद स्मॉग छंट गया और रात 8 बजे एक्यूआई 355 एमजी पर पहुंच गया, लेकिन यह स्तर भी स्वास्थ्य के लिए नुकसानदायक है।

इससे एक दिन पहले एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 492 और बाद में 4434 तक पहुंच गया था। हवा की गति 5 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा की रफ्तार से रही व हवा में नमी की मात्रा 68 प्रतिशत रही। वहीं स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से एडवाइजरी जारी की गई है कि अभी लोगों को सुबह-शाम की सैर से बचना चाहिए।

असर दिखाने लगी सर्दी

कुछ दिनों से तापमान में गिरावट आई है। वहीं दिन-रात के तापमान में बड़ा अंतर होने से मौसमी बीमारियों का खतरा भी बढ़ गया है। बुधवार को अधिकतम तापमान 25 डिग्री व रात का तापमान 10 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया है। दिन और रात के तापमान में 15 डिग्री का अंतर रहा।

