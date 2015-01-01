पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:समर गोपालपुर में छात्रा के सुसाइड मामले में पुलिस ने आरोपी युवक को किया काबू

रोहतक9 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो।

गांव समर गोपालपुर में बीए की छात्रा के सुसाइड मामले में पुलिस ने गांव के ही नाबालिग काे अभिरक्षा में लिया है। पुलिस ने नाबालिग को बाल न्याय बोर्ड के समक्ष पेश किया। जहां से उसे बाल सुधार गृह हिसार भेज दिया। मामले में 14 नवंबर काे समर गोपालपुर निवासी एक व्यक्ति ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि उसकी 18 वर्षीय बेटी बीए प्रथम वर्ष में पढ़ती थी। शुक्रवार रात को वह और उसकी पत्नी एक कमरे में और उसकी दो बेटी दूसरे कमरे में सो रही थी।

इसी वक्त पड़ोस का ही किशाेर उनके घर में घुसा। उसकी बेटी के साथ जबरदस्ती करने लगा। शोर मचाया तो उसकी नींद खुल गई। आसपास के लोग भी मौके पर पहुंच गए। किशाेर के परिजनों ने मौके पर पहुंच उसकी बेटी के साथ कहासुनी की। आरोप है कि छात्रा ने नाबालिग और उसके परिजनों से परेशान होकर फंदा लगाकर सुसाइड कर लिया। थाना सदर पुलिस ने इस मामले में केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी थी।

रेलवे स्टेशन पर बिना मास्क 4 यात्रियों से 2 हजार जुर्माना वसूला

कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ते केस से चिंतित एसपी रेलवे सुरेंद्र पाल ने सभी जीआरपी थाना के प्रभारियों को रेलवे स्टेशन पर बिना मास्क पहने मिलने पर चालान काटने के आदेश दिए। रोहतक रेलवे स्टेशन पर गुरुवार शाम को गोरखधाम, कालिंदी एक्सप्रेस के आगमन के समय जीआरपी प्रभारी नरेंद्र सिंह, एसआई वीरेंद्र सिंह ने स्टाफ ने चेकिंग की। बिना मास्क पहने 4 यात्रियों का चालान कर 2 हजार रुपए जुर्माना लगाया और 20 यात्रियों को मास्क उपलब्ध कराए।

