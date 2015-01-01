पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

तैयारी:भीड़ कंट्रोल के लिए बाजारों में बढ़ेगी पुलिस फोर्स, आज से डायवर्ट होंगे ऑटो के कई रूट

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
व्यापारियों के साथ मीटिंग करते पुलिस अधिकारी।
  • व्यापारियों से मीटिंग के बाद पुलिस ने जारी की एडवाइजरी

त्योहारी सीजन को लेकर शहर में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को लेकर पुलिस बल तैनात किया जाएगा। इस बार बाजाराें में स्पेशल नाकाबंदी रहेगी और पुलिस कर्मियों की संख्या बढ़ाई जाएगी। गुरुवार को धनतेरस को लेकर शहर में 18 जगह नाकाबंदी रहेगी। बुधवार को रोहतक ट्रेडर्स एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष हेमंत बख्शी के साथ कार्यकारिणी सदस्यों ने बुधवार को एसपी राहुल शर्मा के साथ बैठक की।

बैठक के दौरान बाजारों में जेबकतरों से सुरक्षा, कोविड-19 संक्रमण फैलने से रोकने व ग्राहकों को हो रही परेशानी को लेकर चर्चा की। एसपी ने व्यापारियों को आश्वासन दिया कि बाजारों में सुरक्षा को लेकर फोर्स तैनात की जाएगी। कुछ पुलिसकर्मी सादी वर्दी में भी तैनात रहेंगे, ताकि अनहोनी घटना न हो।

हेमंत बख्शी ने कहा कि त्यौहारों के कारण जेबकतरों का खतरा बढ़ गया है। सभी व्यस्त बाजारों में पुलिस तैनात की जाए। बैठक में उपप्रधान बिट्टू सचदेवा, महासचिव विकास गोयल, सिटी थाना प्रभारी राकेश सैनी, सब्जी मंडी थाना प्रभारी कुलदीप मौजूद रहे।

ये ट्रैफिक रूट रहेंगे डायवर्ट

बाजारों में खरीदारी करने के लिए आने वाले ग्राहकों की सुविधा के लिए थ्री व्हीलर के रूट में बदलाव किया गया है। रेलवे रोड व शोरी मार्केट में आने वाले ग्राहकों को थ्री व्हीलर शांत मई चौक या पुराना बस स्टैंड के पास से मिलेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें