  Pollution Levels Are 6 And A Half Times Higher Than Normal, Air Will Make Poisonous, Leave Sparklers And Share Happiness

चाेरी-छिपे बिके पटाखे:प्रदूषण का स्तर सामान्य से साढ़े 6 गुना ज्यादा, जहरीली कर देंगे हवा, फुलझड़ियां छोड़ खुशियां बांटें

रोहतक38 मिनट पहले
कच्चा बेरी राेड पर फड़ी लगाकर पटाखे बेचते हुए दुकानदार।

एनजीटी ने प्रदूषण के बढ़ते खतरनाक स्तर पर लगाम लगाने के लिए पटाखाें पर बैन व प्रदूषण नियंत्रित करने के आदेश जारी किए थे। पटाखाें पर बैन के आदेशाें काे लागू करवाने की जिम्मेदारी जिला प्रशासन की थी, लेकिन इसे गंभीरता से नहीं लिया गया। शहर में दुकानदाराें व स्टाॅल वालाें ने चाेरी-छुपे पटाखे बेचे, लेकिन किसी जिम्मेदार ने बड़ी कार्रवाई नहीं की। कहीं माेमबत्ती बेचने की आड़ में ताे कहीं मिठाई बेचने के नाम पर पटाखाें की बिक्री हुई और वह भी महंगे दामाें पर।

बाजारों में ड्यूटी पर तैनात पुलिस कर्मियों के अलावा निरीक्षण पर निकली पुलिस टीम ने भी इसे नजरंदाज किया। असल में दिक्कत जिला प्रशासन की भी है। केंद्र और प्रदेश सरकार की ओर से आए आदेशाें की पालना करने के लिए दिखावे के नाम पर आदेश ताे जारी कर दिए जाते हैं, लेकिन उनकी अनुपालना करवाने की जिम्मेदारी एक-दूसरे पर थाेपकर सब माैन हाे जाते हैं।

अब दिवाली पर तमाम दावाें के बावजूद पटाखे खूब बजेंगे। शुक्रवार काे वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक 343 दर्ज किया गया। सामान्य स्तर पर यह 50 से नीचे हाेना चाहिए। अब साेचने वाली बात है कि जब शुक्रवार व शनिवार रात काे पटाखे बजेंगे ताे इसके 400 पार हाेने की संभावना है। ऐसे में दमघाेंटू प्रदूषित हवा अगले तीन-चार दिन और सताएगी। अगर हम इस स्थिति से बचना चाहते हैं ताे दीपावली पर फुलझड़ियां छोड़ खुशियां बांटें।

स्टॉक करने से बड़े हादसे का अंदेशा
पटाखा बैन के बारे में दिवाली से एक सप्ताह पहले ही निर्णय हाेने से इस काराेबार से जुड़े व्यवसायियाें के लिए परेशानी खड़ी हाे गई। कई व्यापारियाें ने पटाखाें का स्टाॅक कर लिया था। सीएम फ्लाइंग की टीम ने शहर में छापे मारकर पटाखाें के स्टॉक को पकड़ा था। पटाखे अब चोरी-छिपे ही बेचे जा रहे हैं। पटाखों का अब भी शहर में स्टॉक है। किसी भी अनहोनी में बड़े हादसे का भय बना है।

इन बाजाराें में ज्यादा बिके पटाखे
दिवाली से एक दिन पहले धनतेरस पर किला रोड बाजार, रेलवे रोड बाजार, दिल्ली गेट, गोहाना अड्डा, बड़ा बाजार, गांधी कैंप आदि बाजारों में सुबह 9 बजे से ही दुकानों पर ग्राहकों की भीड़ जमा होने लगी। ग्राहकों की ओर से पटाखों की बढ़ती डिमांड को देखते हुए फुटपाथ पर लगाए गए स्टॉलों पर घंटे भर बाद से ही पटाखे उपलब्ध हो गए। हालांकि उन्हें अन्य सामानों के साथ छिपाकर रखा गया था। वैसे कई स्थानों पर खुले में भी पटाखे बेचे गए। इसमें कच्चा बेरी रोड, पुरानी सब्जी मंडी, दुर्गा भवन के पास, टिकाना गुरुद्वारा के आसपास, माल गोदाम रोड, शिवाजी कॉलोनी रोड, सुनारिया चौक, बड़ा बाजार, माता दरवाजा चौक, गांधी कैंप बाजार, सुखपुरा चौक और जींद बाईपास एरिया में पटाखों की बिक्री हुई। सबसे ज्यादा पटाखाें की बिक्री कच्चा बेरी रोड पर हुई।

