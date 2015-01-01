पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:जिले में 5.31 फीसदी पर पहुंची पॉजिटिविटी रेट, 24 घंटे में 125 लोगों में मिला वायरस का संक्रमण

राेहतक38 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • त्याेहारी सीजन में लगातार आठवें दिन 100 पार हुअा काेराेना का अांकड़ा

फेस्टिव सीजन में पिछले आठ दिन से लगातार 100 के पार कोरोना केस मिल रहे हैं। जिले में कोविड पॉजिटिविटी रेट 5.31 फीसदी पर पहुंच गया है जबकि रिकवरी रेट 87.4 फीसदी पर टिका है। शुक्रवार को एक दिन में 1042 लोगों की सैंपलिंग की गई। इसमें 125 लोगों को कोरोना संक्रमित पाया गया है। जिले में अब एक्टिव मरीज का आंकड़ा 1063 पर पहुंच गया है इनमें से 1018 मरीज होम आइसोलेशन और 45 मरीज पीजीआईएमएस में उपचाराधीन हैं।

सिविल सर्जन कार्यालय के अनुसार जिले में अब तक 89 कोरोना मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है जबकि पीजीआईएमएस के आंकड़ों में जिले में कोरोना से मौत की संख्या 100 पार चुकी है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अनिल बिरला ने पीजीआई की कोविड टीम से कोविड मृतकों का ब्योरा तलब करने को कहा है।

वहीं जिले में अब तक 9179 मरीजों को कोरोना संक्रमित पाया जा चुका है जिनमें से 8027 मरीज रिकवर कर चुके हैं। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अनिल बिरला ने जिले की जनता से कोरोना से बचाव के लिए निर्धारित गाइडलाइंस का पालन करते हुए मास्क पहनकर बाहर निकलने और भीड़भाड़ वाले इलाकों में जाने से बचने की अपील की है।

डॉक्टर, टीचर, बुजुर्ग, व्यापारियों में मिला कोरोना संक्रमण

जिले में शुक्रवार को मिले 125 नए कोरोना केस में सनसिटी निवासी बैंक कर्मी, सेक्टर-1 निवासी व्यापारी, सेक्टर-2 निवासी डॉक्टर, सेक्टर-3 में व्यापारी व बुजुर्ग महिला, देव काॅलोनी और कारोर गांव में एक-एक बुजुर्ग, सेक्टर-1 में एक परिवार से दो बुजुर्ग महिला, एक बच्ची व एक हाउसवाइफ, मॉडल टाउन में व्यापारी, डीएलएफ काॅलोनी में एक परिवार से दो महिलाएं व एक युवक, एक एमपीएचडब्ल्यू, सीएमओ ऑफिस में पदस्थ चिकित्सक, किलाेई खास गांव में एक महिला, पुलिस लाइन में महिला, पीजीआईएमएस स्टाफ कर्मचारी, सेक्टर-14 निवासी सरकारी टीचर, कलानौर में दो महिलाएं व एक युवक, आकाशवाणी कर्मी, डीएलएफ काॅलोनी निवासी डॉक्टर, प्राइवेट जॉब करने वाले कर्मचारी, बुजुर्ग, मासूम बच्चों में कोरोना संक्रमण पाया गया है।

