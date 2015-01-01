पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संस्था चुनाव:वैश्य संस्था में मार्च तक चुनाव की तैयारी, वोटर लिस्ट पर 28 तक मांगे दावे-आपत्ति

रोहतक
  • एडहॉक कमेटी ने बैठक बुलाकर लिया फैसला
  • 105 कॉलेजियम वाली संस्था में 47 कॉलेजियम ही रोहतक से जुड़े

लॉकडाउन के चलते वैश्य शिक्षण संस्था में बनाई गई एडहॉक कमेटी ने आखिर चुनाव करवाने का फैसला ले ही लिया है। नए वर्ष में मार्च तक चुनाव की प्रक्रिया को भी पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। यानि नए वर्ष में नए वित्त सत्र से वैश्य संस्था को नई कार्यकारिणी मिल सकती है। इसके लिए अभी से वोटर लिस्ट को अंतिम रूप देने का काम शुरू कर दिया गया है।

वोटर लिस्ट को आगामी त्रैवार्षिक चुनाव के लिए अंतिम रूप देकर प्रकाशित कर दिया गया है। अब मतदाता सूची को संस्था की वेबसाइट व सूचना पट्‌ट पर चस्पा किया गया है, ताकि किसी भी सदस्य को दावे व आपत्ति दर्ज करवानी है तो वह संस्था में संपर्क कर सकता है। इसके लिए 28 दिसंबर तक का समय तय किया गया है। इसके बाद फाइनल सूची प्रकाशित करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू होगी।

नई वोटर लिस्ट में हैं 17063 सदस्य, ये ही होंगे चुनाव में शामिल

फिलहाल वैश्य शिक्षण संस्था की नई वोटर लिस्ट के तहत 17063 पर चुनाव करवाने की तैयारी है। संस्था में करीब 370 वोट के लिए आवेदन आए थे। इनमें से फिलहाल 345 नए वोट जोड़े गए हैं। संस्थान में 194 पुराने सदस्यों ने एप्लाई किया था, इसमें 7 सदस्य की वोट रिपीट पाई गई। ऐसे में इसमें से 7 वोट को हटा दिया गया और 187 वोट पुराने बचे। इनकी केवाईसी जोड़ी गई है। साथ ही 5 सदस्य कोर्ट या सोसायटी रजिस्ट्रार से बहाल होकर लौटे हैं। ऐसे में 537 वाेट जोड़े गए। इसके बाद संस्था के पास अब तक पहुंचे रिकार्ड के मुताबिक 118 सदस्य मृत हो चुके हैं। ऐसे में इनकी वोट हटा दी गई। इसके अलावा संस्था में कर्मचारियों को भी वोट डालने का अधिकार नहीं है तो ऐसे 10 कर्मचारियों के वोट भी हटा दिए गए हैं। यानि 128 सदस्य यहां से हटा दिए गए तो ऐसे में सिर्फ 409 वोट ही नई जुड़ पाई है। बता दें कि 27 नवंबर को गवर्निग बॉडी की बैठक बुलाई गई थी। इसके बाद वैश्य लॉ कॉलेज के डायरेक्टर नरेश शर्मा को निर्वाचन अधिकारी तैनात कर दिया गया है।

चुनाव में कोरोना बना था अड़चन

वैश्य शिक्षण संस्था में 17 हजार 63 आजीवन सदस्य हैं, जिन्हें वोट डालने का अधिकार है। इसके अलावा 105 कॉलेजियम वाली इस संस्था में 47 कॉलेजियम ही रोहतक से जुड़े हुए हैं, बाकी के 58 कॉलेजियम हरियाणा के अन्य जिलों व दिल्ली-गाजियाबाद में हैं। काेराेना काल में चुनाव काे टालने के बाद अब इसे सुचारू तरीके से करवाने की प्रक्रिया एक बार फिर शुरू हुई है। अब तक चुनाव प्रक्रिया टालने का बड़ा कारण कोरोना ही बना हुआ था। चूंकि चुनाव में हरेक कॉलेजियम की व्यवस्था व उनके हाॅट स्पॉट से रोहतक में आने पर कोरोना का संक्रमण बड़ा खतरा बन सकता था। ऐसे में चुनाव करवाना भी बड़ी चुनौती बना हुआ था।

मार्च तक चुनाव करवाने की तैयारी : प्रधान

संस्था में चुनाव प्रक्रिया को शुरू कर दिया गया है। कमेटी की ओर से बायलॉज के तहत सर्वसम्मति से निर्वाचन अधिकारी भी तैनात कर दिया गया है। मतदाता सूची को चस्पा करवा दिया गया है, जिसे भी दावा व आपत्ति है वह बता सकता है। उम्मीद रहेगी कि मार्च तक चुनाव करवा दिए जाएंगे। - विकास गोयल, प्रधान, एडहॉक कमेटी, वैश्य शिक्षण संस्था।

