बैठक:पीजीआई में किडनी प्रत्यारोपण शुरू करने की तैयारी, ई-ऑफिस पर 9 तक आएं

रोहतक3 घंटे पहले
मुख्यमंत्री सुशासन सहयोगी परियोजना निदेशक डाॅ. राकेश गुप्ता वीसी से समीक्षा करते हुए।
  • मुख्यमंत्री सुशासन सहयोगी परियोजना निदेशक डाॅ. राकेश गुप्ता ने वीसी से की समीक्षा

अब जल्द ही शीघ्र ही पीजीआई में किडनी प्रत्यारोपण शुरू किया जाएगा। इसे लेकर हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री सुशासन सहयोगी परियोजना निदेशक डाॅ. राकेश गुप्ता ने वीडियाे कांफ्रेंसिंग में संकेत दिए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि इस सुविधा की शुरुआत होने से प्रदेश के मरीजों को लाभ मिलेगा।

उन्हें दूसरे राज्यों का रूख नहीं करना पड़ेगा। डॉ. राकेश ने रोहतक जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों को सक्षम हरियाणा शिक्षा के स्कोर बोर्ड में प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त करने तथा सीएम विंडो पोर्टल पर अच्छे प्रदर्शन के लिए सराहा। मुख्यमंत्री के विजन के अनुसार प्रदेश में पेपर फाइल को पूरी तरह बंद किया जाए।

सभी संबंधित विभाग आगामी 9 फरवरी तक ई-अॅाफिस पर लाइव आएं। उन्होंने अंत्योदय सरल के संदर्भ में कहा कि पीजीआईएमएस, पुलिस व यातायात विभागों के लम्बित शिकायतों की साप्ताहिक समीक्षा की जाएगी। डाॅ. राकेश गुप्ता ने सीएम विंडो पोर्टल पर प्राप्त शिकायतों के निपटारे की समीक्षा करते हुए कहा कि नगराधीश इस पोर्टल की नियमित समीक्षा करें।

इनकी समीक्षा की

डाॅ. राकेश गुप्ता ने ई-ऑफिस, अंत्योदय सरल, पीएनडीटी, एमटीपी अधिनियम, वन स्टॉप सेंटर, प्ले स्कूल, सक्षम हरियाणा शिक्षा और सीएम विंडो पोर्टल पर प्राप्त शिकायतों के निवारण की समीक्षा की। डाॅ. राकेश गुप्ता ने कहा कि शत प्रतिशत ई-ऑफिस का क्रियान्वयन सुनिश्चित किया जाए।

इस दाैरान एसडीएम राकेश सैनी, नगराधीश ज्योति मित्तल, डीएसपी गोरखपाल व डीएसपी सुशीला, सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. अनिल बिरला, जिला सूचना एवं विज्ञान अधिकारी जितेन्द्र मलिक, मुख्यमंत्री सुशासन सहयोगी शैलेट जोस, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी डाॅ. विजय लक्ष्मी नांदल, महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग की कार्यक्रम अधिकारी बिमलेश कुमारी सहित अन्य संबंधित विभागों के उच्चाधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

भ्रूण लिंग जांच करने वालों पर होगी कार्रवाई

डॉ. गुप्ता ने कहा कि अंत्योदय सरल के स्कोर को 9 से ज्यादा हासिल करें। उन्होंने पीएनडीटी अधिनियम के क्रियान्वयन की समीक्षा करते हुए कहा कि प्रदेश का लिंगानुपात 922 दर्ज किया गया है। सभी जिलों में नियमित रूप से रेड की जाए व कन्या भ्रूण हत्या एवं प्रसव पूर्व लिंग जांच में संलिप्त व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्यवाही की जाए।

