पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान आंदोलन:कृषि मंत्री का कार्यक्रम रद्द, मकड़ौली टोल से ट्रैक्टरों का जत्था दिल्ली रवाना

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
किसानों को संबोधित करते पूर्व आईजी। - Dainik Bhaskar
किसानों को संबोधित करते पूर्व आईजी।
  • कृषि कानून के खिलाफ दिल्ली में आज निकलेगी ट्रैक्टर रैली

किसानों के आक्रोश को देखते हुए मंगलवार को जिला गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में अब डीसी कैप्टन मनोज कुमार झंडा फहराएंगे। वहीं, किसानों ने दिल्ली में ट्रैक्टर परेड के लिए सारी तैयारी पूरी कर ली है। मकड़ौली टोल प्लाजा से ट्रैक्टरों के काफिले को दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हो चुके हैं।

भारतीय किसान यूनियन अंबावता के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष अनिल नांदल उर्फ बल्लू ने सोमवार को मकड़ौली टोल प्लाजा से दिल्ली बॉर्डर के लिए ट्रैक्टरों के काफिले को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। तिरंगा झंडा लगे इन ट्रैक्टरों पर बैठे किसान नारे लगाते हुए दिल्ली की तरफ मार्च कर गए। इस मौके पर बल्लू ने सभी को शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से ट्रेड ट्रैक्टर परेड निकालने के लिए आह्वान किया। उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक सरकार इन कृषि विरोधी काले कानूनों को वापस नहीं लेगी तब तक उनका संघर्ष यूं ही जारी रहेगा। मकड़ौली टोल से भी करीब 5 हजार ट्रैक्टर तिरंगा लगाकर दिल्ली के लिए भेजे गए हैं, जो दिल्ली में ट्रैक्टर परेड में बढ़-चढ़कर भाग लेंगे। तीन कृषि कानूनों को किसी भी कीमत पर लागू नहीं होने देंगे। अब सरकार से आरपार की लड़ाई होगी।

ऐतिहासिक हाेगी ट्रैक्टर परेड: अध्यक्ष

गणतंत्र दिवस पर कृषि मंत्री जेपी दलाल का कार्यक्रम रद्द होने पर हरियाणा पंजाब एकता मंच के अध्यक्ष सतीश राणा ने कहा कि प्रशासन ने इस कार्यक्रम को रद्द करके टकराव को होने से रोक दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि अब किसान निश्चिन्त होकर बड़ी संख्या में ऐतिहासिक ट्रेक्टर परेड में शामिल होंगे। भारतीय किसान यूनियन के जिलाध्यक्ष जय भगवान ने कहा कि हमने तो पहले ही जिला प्रशासन को चेता दिया था कि जब तक किसानों का यह आंदोलन चल रहा है तब तक इस तरह के कार्यक्रम न करें तो अच्छा होगा।

पूर्व आईजी ने ट्रैक्टर परेड में कोई भी अप्रिय घटना से निपटन के दिए टिप्स

पूर्व आईजी शर्मा ने अपने संबोधन में किसानों को ट्रैक्टर परेड के दौरान कोई भी अप्रिय घटना से निपटने के लिए भी सुझाव दिए। उन्होंने कहा की ट्रैक्टर परेड के दौरान पूरी तरह से किसान सचेत रहें। इस दौरान शरारती तत्व कोई भी अफवाह फैला सकते हैं, वहीं आंदोलन को तोड़ने के लिए सरकार भी कोई साजिश रच सकती है। इस मौके पर आजाद सिंह हुड्डा, दीपक फौजी, संतलाल, अजीत, डाॅ. सुनिल व अन्य मौजूद रहे।

आंदोलन में दम तोड़ चुके दो किसानों के परिवार को दी आर्थिक सहायता

कांग्रेस विधायक दल के चीफ व्हिप भारत भूषण बतरा ने कहा कि भाजपा सरकार हठधर्मिता छोड़े व किसानों के साथ टकराव बंद करें। बतरा साेमवार काे गांव नांदल में किसान प्रेम सिंह व गांव पाकस्मा में किसान जय भगवान के घर शोक व्यक्त करने पहुंचे थे। उन्होंने पूर्व सीएम भूपेंद्र हुड्डा की तरफ से आंदोलन में दम तोड़ चुके दोनों किसान परिवारों को सांत्वना दी। कांग्रेस की ओर से 2 लाख रुपए की आर्थिक सहायता भी दी। पूर्व विधायक संत कुमार, वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता चक्रवर्ती शर्मा, रोहतक बार एसोसिएशन के पूर्व प्रधान लोकेंद्र फोगाट, राजबहादुर आदि मौजूद रहे।

आजादी के सिपाही नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस और डॉ. अंबेडकर को दी श्रद्धांजलि

शहर के नागरिकों की ओर से सुबह 11 बजे बापू पार्क से गणतंत्र दिवस परेड की शुरुआत होगी। नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस और भीमराव अंबेडकर की प्रतिमाओं पर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते हुए निकाली जाने वाली इस पैदल मार्च का समापन भिवानी चौक पर शहीद भगत सिंह की प्रतिमा पर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते हुए होगा। किसान-मज़दूर संघर्ष सहयोग मंच की बैठक में इस परेड के बारे में बातचीत हुई। मंच के संयोजक कैप्टन (सेवानिवृत) सतपाल नरवाल ने रोहतक के सभी नागरिकों व शहर की स्वयंसेवी संस्थाओं से आह्वान किया कि वे ‘खेती बचाओ, संविधान बचाओ गणतंत्र दिवस परेड’ मार्च में शामिल हो कर इसकी गरिमा बढ़ाएं।

महम क्षेत्र से दिल्ली में गए ट्रैक्टर

महम | गणतंत्र दिवस पर दिल्ली में हाेने जा रही परेड में शामिल होने के लिए मोखरा, मदीना, बलमभा, किशनगढ़, निंदाना, भैणी महाराजपुर, सैमाण, भैणी सुरजन आदि गांवों से सैकड़ों किसान अपने ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅलियों के साथ रवाना हुए। इस दौरान सभी खाने-पीने व अन्य जरूरत का सामान साथ लिए थे। महम में विधायक बलराज कुंडू ने झंडी दिखाकर ट्रैक्टरों को रवाना किया। महम चौबीसी सर्व खाप मोखरा तपा के प्रधान रामकिशन मलिक ने बताया कि रैली के लिए पूरी तैयारी कर ली है। गांव से अनेक ट्रैक्टर परेड में शामिल होने गए हैं। जब तक केंद्र सरकार तीनों कृषि कानूनों को वापस नहीं लेगी तब तक किसान यूं ही धरना-प्रदर्शन जारी रखेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser