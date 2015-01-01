पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:दीपावली बाद रिकॉर्ड सैंपलिंग, 78 में मिला संक्रमण, 3 बुजुर्गों की मौत

रोहतक2 घंटे पहले
इस माह के आरंभ में कोरोना का ग्राफ बढ़ने के बाद पिछले कुछ दिनों में इसमें कमी आई है। हालांकि इसकी बड़ी वजह कम सैंपल संख्या को माना गया। दूसरी और स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने अब कोविड-19 की दूसरी लहर को देखते हुए सैंपलिंग बढ़ाने का फैसला लिया है। दिवाली के बाद मंगलवार को रिकॉर्ड एक दिन में 1442 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए। शाम को जारी रिपोर्ट में 78 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले। सिविल सर्जन कार्यालय ने तीन संक्रमित मरीजों की मौत की पुष्टि की। इनमें महम से 62 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग, एकता काॅलोनी निवासी 65 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग, इंदिरा काॅलोनी निवासी 50 वर्षीय व्यक्ति शामिल हैं।

जिले में अब कोरोना से होने वाली मौत का आंकड़ा 94 पर पहुंच गया है। जबकि जिले में कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 9489 और रिकवर हो चुके मरीजों की संख्या 8411 पर पहुंच गई है। कोविड पॉजिटिविटी दर 5.38 फीसदी और रिकवरी दर 88.63 फीसदी दर्ज की गई है। वर्तमान में जिले में कोरोना के 984 एक्टिव केस हैं जिनमें 925 मरीज होम आइसोलेशन में और 59 मरीज पीजीआई में उपचाराधीन हैं।

78 नए केस में जनता काॅलोनी निवासी साइंटिस्ट, सनसिटी निवासी डॉक्टर, शिव काॅलोनी निवासी व्यापारी दंपती, जनता काॅलोनी निवासी व्यापारी दंपती, दुर्गा काॅलोनी निवासी कनाडा कंपनी का कर्मचारी, पीजीआई हाॅस्टल निवासी डॉक्टर, निगाणा निवासी पीजीआई बेयरर, सेक्टर-2निवासी एडवोकेट शामिल हैं।

अब चार दिन से जिले में लगातार 100 से कम मिल रहे केस

जिले में 4 दिन से लगातार कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा 100 से कम मिल रहा है। लापरवाही बरती तो संक्रमण का ग्राफ तेजी से बढ़ जाएगा। जुलाई में हर रोज औसतन 62 से ज्यादा और अगस्त में हर रोज 119 से ज्यादा लोग संक्रमित हुए थे। जबकि सितंबर में यह आंकड़ा बढ़कर 140 पहुंच गया था। अक्टूबर में औसतन रोज 60 मरीज मिले। लेकिन नवंबर माह के शुरुआती 15 दिन में से आठ दिन तक लगातार 100 से ज्यादा केस सामने आए हैं।

त्योहार व बड़े समारोह में अगर सावधानी नहीं बरती तो बढ़ेंगे केस

सर्दी पड़ेगी तो भी संक्रमण फैलने की आशंका काफी बढ़ जाएगी। अब त्योहार, शादी समारोह का भी आयोजन होगा। ऐसे में सावधानी नहीं बरती गई तो फिर से कोरोना आने की आशंका से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता। सरकारी और प्राइवेट स्कूलों में छात्रों और टीचर्स के कोरोना सैंपलिंग कराने का प्लान तैयार कर लिया है। माइक्रो लेवल पर जाकर स्कूलों में सैंपल एकत्रित कर आरटी पीसीआर मशीन के जरिए सैंपल टेस्ट कर संक्रमित शख्स का पता लगाया जाएगा। -डाॅ. राजबीर सभरवाल, जिला नोडल अधिकारी, कोविड 19

