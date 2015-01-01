पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसे का खतरा:प्रशासन बेपरवाह, शहर की सड़कों से सफेद पट्टी गायब

रोहतक41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तिलियार लेक के पास राेड पर धुंधली पड़ चुकी सफेद पट्टी।
  • धुंध का सीजन करीब आने के बाद भी सड़कों पर एहतियात बरतने के नहीं सुधर रहे हालात

ठंड बढ़ने के साथ-साथ कोहरा भी जल्द ही दस्तक देने वाला है। मगर प्रशासन ने इसको लेकर कोई तैयारी नहीं की है। इसका अंदाजा इसी से लगाया जा सकता है कि नेशनल हाईवे और शहर की ज्यादातर मुख्य सड़कों से सफेद पट्टी गायब है। जिस कारण वाहन चालकों को काफी परेशानी होगी। धुंध में वाहन चालकों को पता ही नहीं चलता कि कब वाहन चलते-चलते सड़क से नीचे उतर जाते हैं। स्मॉग और धुंध में हादसों को कम करने के लिए नगर निगम से लेकर ट्रैफिक पुलिस और आरटीए सभी के पास बजट आता है, लेकिन खर्च कहां होता है इसका कोई हिसाब नहीं है। प्रशासन की तैयारी नहीं होने के कारण सड़क दुर्घटनाओं की संख्या बढ़ जाती है।

यहां नहीं है सफेद पट्टी

दिल्ली रोड पर तिलियार झील के पास, दिल्ली बाईपास, सरकुलर रोड पर शिवाजी कॉलोनी चौक से लेकर सुनारिया तक सफेद पट्टी नहीं लगाई गई। कुछ हिस्सों में पट्टी दिख तो रही हैं, लेकिन धुंध में दृश्यता कम होने पर यह पट्‌टी दिखाई नहीं देगी। शहर के अंदर वाले हिस्सों में तो ये पट्टी दिखाई ही नहीं देती। सोनीपत रोड पर सफेद पट्टी नहीं हैं। भिवानी रोड हाईवे की शुरुआत से ही कोई पट्टी नहीं है। फ्लाईओवर पर कहीं साइड की कुछ पट्टी हैं तो कहीं मध्य की हैं। फ्लाईओवर से लेकर नहर तक फिर पट्टी नहीं हैं। झज्जर रोड पर मायना गांव तक कहीं भी सफेद पट्टी नहीं हैं।

गड्ढे दे हादसाें काे न्याेता

सड़कों पर सफेद पट्टी का नहीं होना खतरनाक है। सड़कों पर गहरे गड्ढे भी खतरनाक साबित हो रहे हैं। जिले के कई प्रमुख रास्तों पर गहरे गड्ढे हैं। इस बारे में संबंधित विभाग के अधिकारी पता हुए भी चुप्पी साधे है। न ही इन गड्ढों को भरने की कोई योजना नहीं बना रहे। कच्चा बेरी रोड पर शहर के अंदर के क्षेत्र में काफी गड्ढे हैं। सड़क पर जगह-जगह गड्ढे हादसे को न्योता दे रहे हैं।

चौक चौराहों पर बंद सिग्नल बत्ती को निगम ने किया चालू

शहर के विभिन्न चाैक-चाैराहाें पर बंद सिग्नल बत्ती काे नगर निगम की ओर से ठीक करवाया है। टीम ने रविवार काे साेनीपत स्टैंड, अशाेका चाैक सहित शहर के कई एरिया में सिग्नल बत्ती काे ठीक करवाया है। पुलिस अधिकारियों ने भी रविवार सुबह ही नेकीराम कॉलेज चौक समेत कई जगह सिग्नल लाइट चेक कर निगम को सूचित किया। सोमवार को शहर में हर चौक चौराहे पर लगी सिग्नल बत्ती चालू होने की संभावना है। इस संबंध में ट्रैफिक प्रभारी राजू सिंधू का कहना है कि रविवार को सिग्नल बत्ती चेक की गई थी। ये खराब मिलीं। इस संबंध में निगम को अवगत करवाया। रविवार को कई जगह की सिग्नल लाइटें चालू की गई हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें