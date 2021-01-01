पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन:7 तक होंगे फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स के रजिस्ट्रेशन, हेल्थ यूनिवर्सिटी में अभी तक 15% चिकित्सकों व हेल्थ वर्कर को लगा टीका

रोहतक2 घंटे पहले
अब हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स के बाद फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को कोविड-19 वैक्सीनेशन प्रोग्राम में शामिल करने की तैयारी चल रही है। इस बाबत मंगलवार को हेल्थ विभाग के चीफ सेक्रेटरी ने मीटिंग कर तैयारियों की समीक्षा की।

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अनिल बिरला ने बताया कि 7 फरवरी तक कोविन पोर्टल पर फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स की श्रेणी में शामिल पुलिस कर्मचारी, पंचायती राज विभाग, कारपोरेशन, रेवेन्यू विभाग, होमगार्ड का ब्योरा अपडेट करना है। इसके लिए सभी विभागों को पत्र लिखकर ब्योरा उपलब्ध कराने के साथ ही कोविन पोर्टल पर रजिस्ट्रेशन करने को कहा है।

वहीं पीजीआई निदेशक डॉ. रोहतास यादव ने कोविड 19 वैक्सीनेशन प्रोग्राम को सफल बनाने के लिए मंगलवार को पत्र जारी कर सभी फैकल्टी मेंबर्स, यूनिट हेड व विभागों के हेड से कहा है कि वो छह फरवरी तक सभी स्टाफ सदस्य, सीनियर रेजीडेंट्स, स्टूडेंट्स, स्टाफ नर्स सहित अन्य पोर्टल पर पंजीकृत हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन की डोज लगवाना सुनिश्चित कराएं। ताकि समय रहते प्रोग्राम को सफल बनाया जा सके। यूएचएस, पीजीआईडीएस, पीजीआईएमएस से 6540 हेल्थ केयर वर्कर कोविन पोर्टल पर पंजीकृत हैं। ऐसे में अब तक महज 15 फीसदी लाभार्थी ही वैक्सीन की डोज लगवा सके हैं।

कोरोना का 1 नया केस मिला, एक्टिव केस 33 बचे

जिले में मंगलवार को कोरोना का एक नया केस मिला है। जिले में अब कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 12,280 पर पहुंच गई है। कोविड पॉजिटिविटी रेट 4.63 फीसदी और रिकवरी रेट 98.46 फीसदी पर पहुंच चुका है। जिले में एक्टिव केस का ग्राफ घटकर 33 मरीजों पर आ गया है। सिविल सर्जन कार्यालय की टीम ने पूरे दिन में 696 लोगों की सैंपल एकत्रित कर लैब में जांच के लिए भेजे गए।

