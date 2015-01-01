पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्ट्रीट वेंडरों मोहलत:दिवाली बाद रेहड़ी लगाने को रजिस्ट्रेशन जरूरी, श्रीराम रंगशाला में सोमवार से लगेगा काउंटर

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
गाेहाना अड्डे पर लाेगाें की ओर से लगाई हुईं रेहड़ियां।

रोहतक समेत शहर के 4 प्रमुख कस्बों महम, कलानौर व महम में अब बिना रजिस्ट्रेशन रेहड़ी लगाने पर पाबंदी होगी। स्ट्रीट वेंडरों को स्ट्रीट वेंडिंग प्लान के तहत रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाना अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है। हालांकि 7 दिन की मोहलत देते हुए 9 नवंबर से नगर निगम की ओर से मानसरोवर पार्क के पास श्रीराम रंगशाला में स्थित सीपीओ ब्रांच में और महम, कलानौर व सांपला की नगर पालिका कार्यालय में विशेष काउंटर लगाया जाएगा।

जहां पर रेहड़ी संचालक पहुंचकर जरूरी कागजात व फोटो देकर एलओआर नंबर प्राप्त कर सकते हैं, जिसके आधार पर ही उनका रेहड़ी लगाना वैध माना जाएगा अन्यथा दिवाली बाद नगर निगम की एलओ ब्रांच की ओर से चालान की कार्रवाई शुरू की जाएगी। रोहतक में कागज जमा कराने वाले 901 स्ट्रीट वेंडरों में 712 ने दस हजार रुपए लोन स्कीम के तहत आवेदन किया है।

इसमें से 134 स्ट्रीट वेंडर को लोन बैंकों की ओर से दिया जा चुका है। सिटी प्रोजेक्ट आफिसर जगदीश चंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि रोहतक नगर निगम एरिया में 10 वेंडिंग जोन का टाउन वेंडिंग प्लान अप्रूव हो गया है। ग्रांट के लिए फाइल चंडीगढ़ भेज दी गई है। पैसे आते ही वेंडिंग जोन में प्लान के मुताबिक कंस्ट्रक्शन प्रक्रिया शुरू करवा दी जाएगी। स्ट्रीट वेंडिंग प्लान में खुद को शामिल किया है।

4886 में से 1245 स्ट्रीट वेंडरों ने ही जमा कराए कागजात

रोहतक जिले में कुल 4886 स्ट्रीट वेंडरों ने सर्वे के दौरान रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया था। एक वर्ष पहले रुद्राभिषेक कंपनी की ओर से मोबाइल से ऑनलाइन किए रजिस्ट्रेशन में रोहतक से 3755, सांपला से 425, महम से 350 और कलानौर से 310 स्ट्रीट वेंडर शामिल हैं। लेकिन मुनादी कराने और बार बार मोबाइल संदेश भेजने के बावजूद अभी तक मात्र 1245 स्ट्रीट वेंडरों ने ही जरूरी कागजात जमा कराया है। टाउन वेंडिंग कमेटी ने इनका रजिस्ट्रेशन अप्रूव कर दिया है। सीपीओ की ओर से 747 स्ट्रीट वेंडरों को आईडी भी जारी कर दी गई है।

वेंडिंग जोन में शेड के नीचे बनेंगे बूथ

वेंडिंग जोन में टाउन वेंडिंग प्लान के अनुसार कंस्ट्रक्शन कराया जाएगा। इसमें 3 बाई 2 मीटर के बूथ के ऊपर शेड बनेंगे। ग्राहकों के आने जाने के लिए रास्ता विकसित होगा। साथ ही शौचालय, डस्टबिन, पानी और बिजली जैसी जरूरी सुविधाएं भी स्ट्रीट वेंडरों को मिलेंगी। ताकि वे सुगमता से अपना कारोबार कर सकें। जगह उपलब्ध होने पर वाहन पार्किंग भी बनाई जा सकती है। फिलहाल प्रथम चरण में केंद्रीय विद्यालय के सामने, मॉडल टाउन, ओल्ड आईटीआई ग्राउंड, ओल्ड बस स्टैंड और सेक्टर एक, दो व तीन की मार्केट समेत 10 वेंडिंग जोन पर कंस्ट्रक्शन शुरू होगा।

स्ट्रीट वेंडरों को टाउन वेंडिंग प्लान के तहत रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाना अनिवार्य है। जिन्होंने अभी तक दस्तावेज जमा नहीं कराए हैं, उनको 7 दिन का मौका दिया जा रहा है। वे सीपीओ ब्रांच में कागज जमा करवा दें। इसके बाद दस्तावेज जमा नहीं कराने वालों के रजिस्ट्रेशन कैंसिल कर दिए जाएंगे। साथ ही उनको दोबारा रजिस्ट्रेशन का मौका नहीं मिलेगा। -प्रदीप गोदारा, कमिश्नर नगर निगम

