पोस्ट कोविड स्टडी रिपोर्ट:30% में एंडोक्राइन डिसऑर्डर का खतरा, शुगर, थायरायड, हारमोंस लेवल घटने से बढ़ रहा तनाव

रोहतक22 मिनट पहले
  • पीजीआई की पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी में आने वाले मरीजों की स्टडी रिपोर्ट में खुलासा

कोरोना संक्रमण की चपेट में आने के बाद रिकवर हो चुके 30 फीसदी मरीजों में एंडोक्राइन डिस्ऑर्डर यानी शुगर, थायरायड और हारमोंस का लेवल डाउन होने की समस्या आ रही है। कोरोना से रिकवर हो चुके मरीज पोस्ट कोविड सिंड्रोम के शिकार होकर थकान, गंध-स्वाद का पता न चल पाना और एकाग्रता की कमी जैसे लक्षण आने से दिमाग पर पड़ रहे नकारात्मक असर से परेशान हैं। पीजीआई में संचालित पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी में मरीजों की स्वास्थ्य जांच कर रहे पल्मोनरी क्रिटिकल केयर डिपार्टमेंट के चिकित्सकों ने यह दावा किया है। पीजीआई की पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी में अब तक 70 से ज्यादा ऐसे मरीज जो कोरोना से रिकवर होकर आ चुके हैं। इनमें से 21 मरीजों ने कोरोना से रिकवर हाेने के 20 दिन बाद एंडोक्राइन डिस्टरबेंस से पीड़ित होने की समस्या गिनाई है। कोविड 19 के स्टेट नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. ध्रुव चौधरी ने बताया कि कोविड से रिकवर हो रहे मरीजों में एंडोक्राइन डिस्टर्बेंस यानी शुगर, थायरायड और हारमोंस का लेवल डाउन होने की शिकायत बढ़ी हैं। रिकवर होने वाले मरीजों में थकान, गंध-स्वाद का न आना और एकाग्रता की कमी के लक्षण मिल रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि ये परेशानियां लंबे समय तक स्वास्थ्य पर विपरीत प्रभाव डाल सकती हैं। इसलिए रिकवर हो चुके मरीजों में यदि कोई समस्या आती है तो वे फौरन पीजीआई में संचालित पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी में आकर चिकित्सकों से स्वास्थ्य जांच कराकर इलाज शुरू कराएं।

जानें क्या है एंडोक्राइन डिसऑर्डर
एंडोक्राइन सिस्टम शरीर के कई ग्लैंड का नेटवर्क है, जो हार्मोन बनाने के साथ उसे रिलीज करता है, इससे शरीर के अहम अंग प्रभावी रूप से काम करते हैं। यहां तक कि यह हमारे शरीर में कैलोरी को एनर्जी में तब्दील कर हमारे अंगों को पावर सेल्स प्रदान करता है। एंडोक्राइन सिस्टम हमारे शरीर के अंगों को प्रभावित करता है। इसके तहत हमारा हार्ट बीट, हडि्डयों व टिशू के विकास और शिशु के विकास में मदद करता है। डायबिटीज और थायराइड डिजीज, ग्रोथ डिसऑर्डर, सेक्सुअल डिसफंक्शन के साथ हार्मोन संबंधी बीमारी के होने में एंडोक्राइन सिस्टम अहम रोल अदा करता है, इससे
जुड़ी किसी प्रकार की बीमारी और समस्या को एंडोक्राइन डिसऑर्डर कहा जाता है।

