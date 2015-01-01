पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सार्थक दिवाली:रोबिनहुड कल लगाएगा दिवाली मेला, 300 किलो लड्‌डू करवाए तैयार, जरूरतमंदों में मिठाई व ग्रीन पटाखे बांट मनाएंगे पर्व

रोहतक40 मिनट पहले
रोबिनहुड आर्मी के सदस्य बच्चों को खाद्य सामग्री बांटते हुए।

दिवाली यानि रोशनी, मिठाइयां, खरीदारी, खुशियां और वह सब कुछ जो एक बच्चों से लेकर बड़ों तक के चेहरे पर मुस्कान लेकर आती है। ऐसी ही अनगिनत खुशियों वाली दिवाली मनाते हैं रोबिन हुड आर्मी और शिक्षक राजरूप राठी। इनका मानना है कि सच्ची दिवाली वह है जो दूसरों के चेहरे पर खुशी लेकर आए, ना कि निराशा। इसलिए वह हर साल जरूरतमंदों के साथ सार्थक दिवाली मनाते हैं। जहां रोबिन हुड 12 नवंबर को दिवाली मेला लगाएगा और झुग्गी-झोपड़ियों में जाकर मिठाइयां इको फ्रेंडली पटाखे जलाएगा।

कोविड के चलते कम सहयोग मिला

रोबिन हुड आर्मी की कोऑर्डिनेटर प्रियंका जैन ने बताया कि यह उनका तीसरा दिवाली मेला है। इसके लिए 300 किलो लड्‌डू तैयार किए जा रहे हैं। हालांकि, इस बार कोविड-19 के चलते कम सहयोग मिला है। अमूमन 900 किलो मिठाई से तैयार हो जाती थी। उन्होंने बताया कि 12 नवंबर को शहर की सभी झुग्गी-झोपड़ियों में जाकर दिवाली की खुशियां मनाई जाएगी।

अनाथ आश्रम नहीं, अब है यह अपना घर

गढ़ी बोहर स्कूल के शिक्षक राजरूप राठी ने कहा कि पिछले 20 वर्षों से वह लखीराम अनाथालय में जाकर बच्चों के साथ दिवाली मना रहे हैं। अब तो यह अनाथ आश्रम नहीं, बल्कि अपना घर लगता है। दिवाली से एक दिन पहले भी अनाथ आश्रम में जाकर बच्चों के साथ समय बिताएंगे। उन्हें अच्छा लगे, इसके लिए ड्राइंग व दीया सजावट प्रतियोगिता भी कराएंगे। जब बच्चों के साथ दिवाली मनाते हैं।

