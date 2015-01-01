पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तैयारी:रोडवेज अधिकारियों व बस ऑपरेटर के साथ मीटिंग कर 3 दिन में बनाया जाएगा सभी रूट के लिए रोटेशन प्लान

राेहतक2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किमी स्कीम की 50% निजी बसों के संचालन को मिली मंजूूरी

परिवहन विभाग ने किमी स्कीम में शामिल 50 फीसदी प्राइवेट बसों के संचालन को मंजूरी दे दी है। लाॅकडाउन से रोहतक से स्कीम के तहत 60 प्राइवेट बसों का संचालन किया जाता था। अब अनुमति मिलने के बाद 30 बसों को रूट पर भेजने की प्लानिंग चल रही है। जीएम जाेगेंद्र रावल ने प्राइवेट बस ऑपरेटरों को राहत देने के लिए जल्द मीटिंग कर प्राइवेट बसों का रोटेशन प्लान बनाकर बसों का संचालन शुरू कराने की तैयारी कर ली है।

विभाग की ओर से 14 नवंबर से किमी स्कीम में शामिल 50 फीसदी बसों के संचालन को एसओपी जारी की है। वहीं तीन दिन बीतने पर रूट जाने वाली प्राइवेट बसों का रोटेशन प्लान न बनने से बस ऑपरेटर नाराजगी जता रहे हैं। जीएम जोगेंद्र रावल ने बताया कि दिवाली का अवकाश होने की वजह से रोटेशन प्लान नहीं बन पाया है। इसलिए अभी आंशिक तौर पर दिक्कत आ रही है। अगले तीन दिन के अंदर बसों का रोटेशन प्लान बना दिया जाएगा।

वहीं रोडवेज की 170 बसें लंबे रूट व प्रदेश के लोकल व ग्रामीण रूट पर संचालित होने से यात्रियों को बस परिवहन सुविधा मिल रही है। दिवाली के सीजन में बस स्टैंड पर यात्रियों की भीड़ बढ़ने से रोडवेज की आय में इजाफा होने का दावा किया गया है।

ड्यूटी इंचार्ज को धमकाने के प्रकरण की टीएम करेंगे जांच

किमी स्कीम में शामिल प्राइवेट बस को रोहतक-चंडीगढ़ रूट पर न भेजने से नाराज प्राइवेट बस ऑपरेटर ने ड्यूटी सेक्शन के ड्यूटी इंचार्ज सहित स्टाफ के सदस्यों को नौकरी खराब करने की धमकी देने की शिकायत को जीएम जोगेंद्र रावल ने संज्ञान लिया है। जीएम ने प्रकरण की जांच ट्रैफिक मैनेजर नवीन कुमार काे दी है।

यूनियन की नजर टेड़ी: हरियाणा रोडवेज तालमेल कमेटी 26 नवंबर काे करेगी चक्का जाम

हरियाणा रोडवेज तालमेल कमेटी ने 26 नवंबर की राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल का समर्थन करते हुए पूरे प्रदेश में रोडवेज का चक्का जाम करने का निर्णय लिया है। यूनियन ने इसके लिए चार टीम बनाई हैं। ये टीमें डिपो स्तर पर सरकार की जनविरोधी नीतियों के बारे कर्मचारियों को अवगत कराएगी और हड़ताल में शामिल होने का निमंत्रण देगी। मंगलवार को सुखपुरा चौक स्थित कर्मचारी भवन में हरियाणा रोडवेज तालमेल कमेटी का सम्मेलन हुआ। मुख्य वक्ता एटक की राष्ट्रीय महासचिव कामरेड अमरजीत कौर ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार की गलत नीतियों के चलते ये आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। इस अवसर पर एटक राज्य प्रधान बलदेव सिंह घनघस, सतबीर, धर्मबीर लोहान, ओमप्रकाश ग्रेवाल, बलवान दोदवा, इन्द्र सिंह बधाना, नसीब जाखड़, पहल सिंह तंवर, नरेन्द्र दिनौद, कृष्ण सुहाग, दिनेश हुड्डा मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें