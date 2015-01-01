पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का कहर:बाजारों में नियम टूटे, दीपावली के बाद 5 दिन में 59 व्यापारी संक्रमित

रोहतक33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिविल अस्पताल के सैंपलिंग पॉइंट्स पर खतरे से ही आंखें मूंद रहे।

फेस्टिव सीजन में बरती लापरवाही के नतीजे अब सामने आने लगे हैं। दिवाली के 5 दिन में शहर के 59 व्यापारियों के कोरोना संक्रमित हुए हैं। सबसे ज्यादा शनिवार को कोरोना वायरस की जद में 26 व्यापारी आए हैं। दरअसल फेस्टिव सीजन में जिस प्रकार से पिछले कुछ दिनों से कोविड गाइडलाइन की धज्जियां उड़ाई जा रही है उसका अंजाम काफी खतरनाक होने का अंदेशा पहले से ही था। लेकिन इस स्थिति को गंभीर हमारी और आपकी लापरवाही ने बना दिया है।

बाजारों की भीड़ सीधे कोरोना को न्योता दे रही है। जिले में 1573 लोगों की सैंपलिंग की गई जिसमें 101 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव निकले। पीजीआई में कोविड वार्ड, आईसीयू और ट्रामा सेंटर में 133 मरीज भर्ती है जिनमें रोहतक जिले के 67 मरीज हैं और 863 मरीज हाेम आइसोलेट हैं। वहीं जिले में तीन मरीजों की कोरोना के कारण मौत भी हुई।

इनमें महम से 75 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग महिला, वार्ड सात से 61 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग महिला, जगदीश काॅलोनी निवासी 70 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग शामिल हैं। जिले में अब कोरोना से हाे चुकी मौत का आंकड़ा 106 पर पहुंच गया है। जिले में अब तक 9881 लोग संक्रमित मिल चुके हैं और इनमें से 8845 लोग कोरोना से रिकवर किए हैं। कोविड पाॅजिटिवटी दर 5.39 फीसदी और रिकवरी रेट 89.50 फीसदी दर्ज किया गया है। जिले में वर्तमान में 930 कोरोना के एक्टिव केस हैं।

30 वॉलिंटियर्स ने लगवाई को-वैक्सीन
काे-वैक्सीन के तीसरे चरण के ट्रायल में पहले वालिंटियर के ताैर स्वास्थ्य व गृह मंत्री अनिल विज के वैक्सीन के डोज लगवाने के बाद शनिवार को उद्योगपति व समाजसेवी राजेश जैन, विहिप के महासचिव सुरेंद्र जैन, मेयर मनमोहन गोयल के चचेरे भाई राकेश गोयल भी वाॅलिंटियर बने। इन्हें पीजीआई में टीका लगाया गया। को-इंवेस्टीगेटर डॉ. रमेश वर्मा ने बताया कि पूरे दिन में 30 वॉलिंटियर्स को को-वैक्सीन की डोज दी गई है। इन 30 वॉलिंटियर्स में 18 से 70 साल की उम्र के लोग शामिल हुए। पांच वॉलिंटियर्स ऐसे रहे जो ब्लड प्रेशर, डायबिटीज व अन्य रोगों से ग्रस्त थे लेकिन डोज देते समय उनकी बीमारी नियंत्रण में थी।

पीजीआई में 133 कोरोना मरीज एडमिट हुए: न्यू ओटी कॉम्प्लेक्स के उद्घाटन के बाद यहां आईसीयू में मरीजों को शिफ्ट किया जाने लगा है। पीजीआई की मेडिकल सुपरिटेंडेंट डॉ. पुष्पा दहिया ने बताया कि न्यू ओटी कम आईसीयू काम्पलेक्स में आठ मरीज, ट्रामा में बने कोविड सेंटर के आईसीयू में 16 और प्रथम और तृतीय मंजिल के ब्लॉक में 90 मरीज, डे केयर आईसीयू में 10 मरीज भर्ती हैं। चिकित्सकों और पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ पूरी तरह से ड्यूटी पर आ रहा है।

सैंपलिंग सेंटर्स पर कोरोना सैंपल देने के लिए आने वाले लोगों के बीच सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कराया जाएगा। आम जनमानस से भी अपील की है कि वो चेहरे पर नाक तक मास्क लगाएं और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की अहमियत को समझते हुए जागरूक हों। जनता का भी सहयोग जरूरी है। -डॉ. अनिल बिरला, सिविल सर्जन

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें