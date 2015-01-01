पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Sampa Memorandum To The Tehsildar In The Name Of The PM For Six Demands, Including The Repeal Of The New Agricultural Law

विरोध:नए कृषि कानून रद्द कराने सहित छह मांगों काे लेकर पीएम के नाम तहसीलदार को साैंपा ज्ञापन

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
अंबेडकर चाैक पर धरने पर बैठे समिति के सदस्य।
  • अखिल भारतीय जनवादी महिला समिति ने अंबेडकर चौक पर दिया धरना

तीन कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करने, राशन वितरण प्रणाली को मजबूत करने, महंगाई पर रोक लगाने तथा गरीब लोगों के नाम बीपीएल सूची में दर्ज करने आदि मंगों को लेकर अखिल भारतीय जनवादी महिला समिति ने जिला कमेटी के बैनर पर अंबेडकर चाैक पर धरना दिया। तहसीलदार के माध्यम से प्रधानमंत्री के नाम एक ज्ञापन सौंपा गया। इसमें 6 सूत्री मांग रखी गई।

धरने के माध्यम से राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल एवं दिल्ली चलो के आह्वान का समर्थन किया। समिति की राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष जगमति सांगवान ने धरने काे संबोधित किया। धरने को सीटू नेता एवं माकपा राज्य सचिव सुरेंद्र सिंह, किसान सभा के प्रांतीय उपाध्यक्ष इंद्रजीत सिंह, रिटायर्ड कर्मचारी संघ के प्रांतीय नेता रामकिशन, छात्र नेता प्रवीण कुमार एवं प्रशांत ने भी अपना समर्थन दिया।

धरने में हरियाणा की पहली महिला सांसद चंद्रावती और किसान सभा के प्रांतीय कोषाध्यक्ष धर्मबीर कंवारी की मृत्यु पर शोक प्रकट किया। अध्यक्षता शीला देवी ने की, जबकि संचालन राजकुमारी दहिया ने किया। अनीता मलिक, होशियारी देवी, पूजा राठी, मुनमुन, सुमेरा, गायत्री देवी, मीनाक्षी, सीमा, अखिलेश, गीता, दर्शना, दीपमाला, भतेरी शामिल रही।

