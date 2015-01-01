पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनावी ताल:सांपला नगर पालिका चुनाव में सरगर्मी बढ़ी, जजपा को 5 वार्ड, भाजपा की सोनू चेयरपर्सन प्रत्याशी

रोहतक41 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो।

सांपला नगर पालिका में चुनाव को लेकर सरगर्मियां तेज हो गई है। भाजपा की ओर से अभी तक चेयरपर्सन पद पर लड़ने का फैसला लिया गया है। चूंकि इस बार चेयरमैन का पद एससी महिला के लिए आरक्षित किया गया है। ऐसे में सभी ने पूरी ताकत झोंक रखी है। वहीं अब वार्डवाइज सीटों का बंटवारा कर लिया गया है। भाजपा-जजपा की गठबंधन सरकार होने के चलते ऐसे में पांच वार्ड पर जजपा की ओर से चुनाव लड़ा जाएगा।

वहीं भाजपा ने अभी तक सीटों को लेकर खुलासा नहीं किया है। हालांकि चुनाव अधिकारियों की ओर से शनिवार को दिनभर तैयारियां की गई। हालांकि शनिवार काे किसी प्रत्याशी की ओर से नामांकन दाखिल नहीं किया गया। वहीं शनिवार देर शाम सांपला नगर पालिका से सोनू पत्नी नवीन वाल्मीकि का नाम चेयरपर्सन प्रत्याशी के तौर पर सामने आया है। भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश धनखड़ की ओर से इसकी अधिकारिक तौर पर घोषणा भी कर दी गई है। हालांकि वार्ड वाइज प्रत्याशियों के नाम पर अभी दोनों पार्टियों की ओर से कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं दी गई है।

जजपा 2,4,9,13 व 15 नंबर वार्ड में उतारेगी प्रत्याशी

जजपा जिलाध्यक्ष बलवान सुहाग का कहना है कि जजपा की ओर से सांपला में पांच वार्ड पर ही चुनाव लड़ने का फैसला लिया है। इनमें वार्ड नंबर 2, 4, 15, 9 और 13 का चयन किया गया है। वहीं जल्द ही उम्मीदवारों की सूची भी जारी कर दी जाएगी।

जानें काैन हैं भाजपा की प्रत्याशी

सोनू वाल्मीकि का यह पहला चुनाव है और वे सांपला के वार्ड नंबर 9 की निवासी हैं। इनके पति नवीन वाल्मीकि भाजपा के वर्ष 2015 से मंडल उपाध्यक्ष हैं। पिछले ढाई साल से चुनाव की तैयारी में जुटे थे, लेकिन पहले पार्टी चुनाव चिह्न पर चुनाव का प्रचार नहीं किया जा रहा था। बाद में भाजपा ने जैसे ही चेयरपर्सन का चुनाव चिह्न पर लड़ने का फैसला लिया तो उम्मीद जगी, चूंकि सांपला में वार्ड नंबर 8 और 9 ही एससी सीट का है और कोई बड़ा दावेदार भी सामने नहीं था। ऐसे में पार्टी ने अपने पुराने कार्यकर्ता पर विश्वास कर उन्हें टिकट दे दिया। नवीन कहते हैं कि वे सेवक के तौर पर ही क्षेत्र में जनसेवा का काम कर रहे हैं। इसलिए उम्मीद भी जीत की है।

