पटवारी एवं कानूनगो का धरना:एसडीएम खुद धरनास्थल पर आकर मांगों का समाधान करें

रोहतक4 घंटे पहले
  • तहसील में दूसरे दिन भी धरने पर डटे रहे पटवारी व कानूनगो

जिले के पटवारी एवं कानूनगो का धरना मंगलवार काे तहसील परिसर में दिया गया। इसमें अब पूरे जिले के पटवारी व कानूनगाे जुड़ चुके हैं। इससे जिलेभर की चाराें तहसीलाें में काम-काज प्रभावित रहे। पटवारियाें का कहना है कि जिले में हाेने वाली 500 के करीब रजिस्ट्रियां एक दिन में नहीं हाे पाई हैं। इसके अलावा अन्य कार्य भी उनकी ओर से प्रभावित हो रहे हैं। प्रशासन चाहे तो उनका वेतन जारी करें और काम पर लौट जाएंगे।

यदि वेतन नहीं दिया तो धरना बेमियादी चलेगा। एसोसिएशन पदाधिकारियों ने कहा कि पटवारी एवं कानूनगो प्रशासन के साथ दिन-रात मेहनत करते हैं, लेकिन जब वो अपने वेतन या अन्य मांगों को लेकर अपने राजस्व परिवार के बड़े सदस्य उपमंडल अधिकारी के पास गए तो उन्होंने अड़ियल रवैया दिखाते पटवारी एवं कानूनगो से मिलने तक से मना कर दिया। पदाधिकारियों ने कहा कि हमारी मांगों को पूरा करने के लिए यदि उपमंडल अधिकारी मिलना चाहते है तो वे स्वयं धरना स्थल पर आएं व उनकी मांगों का निस्तारण करें। इसके अलावा यदि डीसी प्रतिनिधिमंडल को बुलाते है तो एसोसिएशन उनके आदेशों को मानते हुए मिलने को तैयार है। वहीं इस बारे में एसडीएम राकेश कुमार कह चुके हैं कि उन्होंने झुंड में आने से मना करते हुए दो-चार पदाधिकारियों को आने के लिए कहा था।

बकाया मेडिकल बिल का तुरंत भुगतान करें

वहीं, इस नाराजगी के चलते दूसरे दिन भी काम-काज प्रभावित रहे। एसोसिएशन के जिला अध्यक्ष जितेन्द्र दांगी ने कहा कि हमारी सभी मांगे न्यायसंगत है लेकिन सरकार व जिला प्रशासन जान-बूझकर उनकी मांगे पूरी नहीं कर रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि उनकी मुख्य मांगों में प्रत्येक माह तय समय पर वेतन दिया जाये, चिल्ड्रन एजूकेशन अलाऊंस सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित हर तिमाही पर दिया जाये, ई-गिरदावरी के लिए लगाए गए सहायकों का चार फसलों का बकाया पैसा (प्रति फसल प्रति हलका 10 हजार रुपए) दिया जाए, बकाया एलटीसी व डीए जुलाई से दिसम्बर, 2019 जिसको सालाना सैलरी स्टेटमेंट में शामिल करके उसका टैक्स भी काटा जा चुका है, लेकिन पैसा नहीं दिया गया है, वह तुरन्त दिया जाए, कुछ पटवारियों के मेडिकल बिल जो बकाया है उनका तुरन्त भुगतान हो।

धरने में कृष्ण अहलावत, हरदीप बेनीवाल, नरेश भालौठ, मनोज दलाल, विकास सैनी, रवि सैनी, जितेन्द्र हुड्डा, राज सिंह कानूनगो, विजय शर्मा, देवेंद्र कानूनगो, जगदीश शर्मा, कृष्ण राठी, मनमीत पटवारी, पुनीत, अनिल कम्प्यूटर पटवारी, अमित अटायल, विजय राठी सदर कानूनगो, हरीश नायब सदर कानूनगो, रणधीर राणा, सतीश कानूनगो, राजेश पटवारी सांपला, व महिला पटवारी मीनाक्षी अहलावत, नेहा, पूर्णिमा, नवनीत, सुमन, प्रोमिला सहित रोहतक, महम, सांपला, कलानौर सभी तहसीलों के पटवारी एवं कानूनगो शामिल हुए।

