पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Rohtak
  • Setting Balance And Caste Equations In 12 New And 8 Old BJP Candidates Will Be A Challenge For BJP, Congressmen Claim 5 7 Councilors In Touch

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राजनीति:12 नए व 8 पुराने भाजपाइयों में संतुलन और जातिगत समीकरण बैठाना भाजपा के लिए होगी चुनौती, कांग्रेसियों का दावा- संपर्क में 5-7 पार्षद

रोहतक2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मनमोहन गोयल, मेयर, नगर निगम
  • दो दिन में तय होगी सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर पद के चुनाव की तारीख, भाजपा ने विधायक ढांडा को बनाया पर्यवेक्षक

नगर निगम के सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर पद का चुनाव करीब 2 वर्ष के इंतजार के बाद इसी माह होगा। दो दिन बाद इसकी तारीख की घोषणा का वादा नगर निगम कमिश्नर ने किया है। वहीं, भाजपा व कांग्रेस में अंदरखाते राजनीतिक सरगर्मियां तेज हो गई हैं। जहां वर्तमान में 20 पार्षदों के खेमे वाली भाजपा का हौसला बुलंद है। वहीं, निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़कर भाजपा में शामिल हुए 12 पार्षदों के मिजाज को लेकर संशय की स्थिति बनी हुई है।

हालांकि भाजपा के सभी पार्षदों ने पार्टी और संगठन को सर्वोच्च मानते हुए सहयोग का दावा किया है। फिर भी जातिगत आधार इस चुनाव के परिणाम में उलटफेर हो सकता है। कई पार्षद जातिगत आधार पर भी भाजपा से दावेदारी जता रहे हैं। दूसरी ओर, निर्दलीय खेमे के कदम सिंह अहलावत व गुलशन ईशपुनियानी भी दावा कर रहे हैं कि उनके संपर्क में भी 5-7 पार्षद हैं। ऐसे में चुनाव में भाजपा के सामने जातिगत समीकरण साधते हुए निर्दलीय से भाजपाई बने 12 पार्षदों को जोड़कर रखना एक चुनौती होगी।

वहीं, भाजपा के पुराने पार्षदों का भी ध्यान रखना होगा। हालांकि भाजपा संगठन के सूत्र बता रहे हैं कि पार्षदों को ऐन मौके पर ही प्रत्याशियों के बारे में अवगत करवाया जाएगा, लेकिन इसके बावजूद क्रॉस वोटिंग से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता। वहीं, भाजपा ने पानीपत ग्रामीण से विधायक महीपाल ढांडा को रोहतक में चुनाव के लिए पर्यवेक्षक नियुक्त किया है।

22 में से 8 सीटों पर जीती थी भाजपा, 12 निर्दलीय भी हुए शामिल

नगर निगम का चुनाव मात्र भाजपा ने अपने पार्टी सिंबल पर लड़ा था। इसमें भाजपा के 8 पार्षद चुनाव जीतकर सदन में पहुंचे थे। निगम का चुनाव कांग्रेस पार्टी ने अपने चुनाव चिन्ह पर नहीं लड़ा था। इसलिए 22 संख्या वाले सदन में बाकी पार्षदों ने निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़कर जीत हासिल की थी। 14 निर्दलीय में से बाद में 12 भाजपा में शामिल हो गए। अभी भी गुलशन ईशपुनियानी और निर्दलीय पार्षद वार्ड नंबर 11 से कदम सिंह अहलावत भाजपा से अलग है।

सहगल ने दावा छोड़ा, बड़े खेल की तैयारी

प्रबल दावेदार माने जा रहे वार्ड नंबर 17 से भाजपा पार्षद राजकमल सहगल ने सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर पद की दावेदारी से कदम पीछे खींच लिए हैं। वे किसी सीनियर भाजपा पार्षद के पक्ष में है और खुद भविष्य की ओर देख रहे हैं। अब कंचन खुराना, जयभगवान ठेकेदार, सुरेश किराड, अनिल, सुमन सैनी, गीता देवी, कृष्ण सहरावत आदि पार्षद सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर पद के लिए दावा ठोक रहे हैं। पप्पन गुलिया डिप्टी मेयर पर दावा जता रहे हैं। अन्य पार्षद भी अंदरखाते गोटियां फिट करने में लगे हैं। अधिकतर पार्षदों का मुंह पर यही कहना है कि वे भाजपा हाईकमान का फैसला मानेंगे, लेकिन अंदरखाते निर्दलीय पार्षदों से भी संपर्क साधा जा रहा है।

3 माह पहले ही पार्टी ने सभी भाजपा पार्षदों से पूछा था। सबने सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर व डिप्टी मेयर पद को लेकर अपनी राय दी थी। यह पार्टी के स्तर का मामला है। वैसे पर्यवेक्षक तय हो चुके हैं। एक बार फिर सब की राय ली जाएगी। उसके बाद सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर व डिप्टी मेयर पद की उम्मीदवारी तय होगी। इसी महीने इन दोनों पदों पर चुनाव कराए जाने हैं।- मनमोहन गोयल, मेयर, नगर निगम

दो दिन में चुनाव की तारीख होगी तय
नगर निगम के सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर व डिप्टी मेयर के चुनाव को लेकर तैयारी चल रही है। अगले 2 दिन में चुनाव की तारीख भी तय कर दी जाएगी। इसी महीने में चुनाव कराया जाना तय है।- प्रदीप गोदारा, कमिश्नर, नगर निगम, रोहतक।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें